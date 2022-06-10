- Drivers who have prior speeding tickets: 15.6%

- Maximum speed limit on urban interstates: 55 mph

Rural life doesn’t mean slow living to Iowa drivers. The state’s placement at third on this list is actually an improvement from its 2020 second-place ranking , when 17.6% of drivers had speeding tickets. That said, Iowans do have a track record for revving their motors—in 2020, speeding violations in excess of 25 mph or more increased 74%. Iowa State Patrol officers also gave out 1,497 speeding tickets for speeds over 100 mph—a 108% increase from the four-year average.