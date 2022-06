- Drivers who have prior speeding tickets: 13.3%

- Maximum speed limit on urban interstates: 80 mph

Idaho may have a high speed limit, but it also has a large percentage of drivers who have speeding tickets on their driving record. Those tickets don’t come cheap either. If you get a speeding ticket for going 1 to 15 miles over the limit, the fine is $90. Driving 16-plus miles over the limit is a total of $155.