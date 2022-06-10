ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Price increases occurred across the U.S.

Every state and Washington D.C. saw gas prices increase over the last 12 months. While the national average is well above the $4 mark and hovered closer to $4.50 in mid-May, major cost discrepancies exist between states and within state borders. Living close to a regional oil hub can keep prices down. Meanwhile, living in a state with high fuel taxes like California can add up at the pump: Drivers in the Golden State pay 51 cents per gallon compared to those in Texas, who pay 20 cents per gallon.

