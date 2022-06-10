8. Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Over 10 days, more than 750 riders will work as a relay team to re-trace the Pony Express trail through eight states. The Pony Express only operated for 18 months, but the mail delivery became a symbol of the Old West. Most of the original trail has been destroyed by time or human activities. For many segments, the trail’s actual route and exact length are not agreed upon. Short segments, believed to be traces of the original trail, can be seen only in Utah and California. It is estimated that 120 historic sites may eventually be available to the public, including 50 existing Pony Express stations or station ruins.

