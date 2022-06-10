ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

#8. Wyoming

By haveseen // Shutterstock
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bG54k_0g6A23hv00

- Drivers who have prior speeding tickets: 13.7%

- Maximum speed limit on urban interstates: 80 mph

Wyoming has wide open spaces and a low population—less than 600,000 people live in the entire state—so it has some of the highest speed limits in the country. That said, many sections of Wyoming’s highways have variable speed limits due to the state’s fast-changing weather conditions, particularly in winter. The Wyoming Department of Transportation implemented variable speed limits to lower the rate of car crashes caused by people driving too fast for the conditions.

Comments / 0

Related
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, June 12, 2022

**For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken at Vedauwoo by Lance Goede. Lance writes: “We live in Laramie and were driving east at sunrise. My wife, Kelly, and I love this pic because it was the first day of our trip to see family, starting our day with great promise!”
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Letter To The Editor: Cheney Is A Statesman, Not A Politician

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Sometimes we have to stop, look, and listen to recognize the special abilities in people. When I stop, pay attention and review the list of Liz’s accomplishments over the past 6 years, it reinforces the fact Liz is a statesman, not a politician. Liz is a natural leader. Liz is right for Wyoming.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Cheyenne is the Most Expensive City for Monthly Bill Costs in Wyoming

Nobody likes paying bills whatsoever. Nobody really likes having to pay anything honestly, but there are some goods and services that we need to have to live or lives. Unfortunately, if you're in the capital city of Wyoming, it just so happens that you are also paying more on average per month than anyone else throughout the state of Wyoming.
CHEYENNE, WY
WyoFile

Wyo attorney general: Licensing antler hunters likely illegal

The state of Wyoming likely lacks the authority to create a license system restricting nonresidents from gathering deer, elk and moose antlers in the spring, according to an attorney general opinion. A push to impose limits on out-of-staters has emanated from Sublette County and other reaches of western Wyoming, where...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Traffic
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
wyo4news.com

Wyoming is the 17th most expensive state for household bills

Wyoming- A recent report released by doxoInsights called the 2022 State by State Bill Pay Market showed that Wyoming is the 17th most expensive state for household bills. On average residents of Wyoming spend around $2,022 per month on the ten most common household bills, which is one percent higher than the national average of $2,003 per month. The cost in Rock Springs is even higher than that at $2,073 per month which is two and a half percent higher than Wyoming’s average and three and a half percent more than the national average. Because of this, Rock Springs is considered the 4th most expensive city in Wyoming for household bills.
WYOMING STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Annual Pony Express Re-Ride gallops through Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Over 10 days, more than 750 riders will work as a relay team to re-trace the Pony Express trail through eight states. The Pony Express only operated for 18 months, but the mail delivery became a symbol of the Old West. Most of the original trail has been destroyed by time or human activities. For many segments, the trail’s actual route and exact length are not agreed upon. Short segments, believed to be traces of the original trail, can be seen only in Utah and California. It is estimated that 120 historic sites may eventually be available to the public, including 50 existing Pony Express stations or station ruins.
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speed Limits#Wide Open Spaces#Traffic Accident
Sheridan Media

Beartooth Highway Reopens In Northwest Wyoming

One of the most scenic highways in northwest Wyoming is open again for the summer 2022 traveling season. US Highway 212 over the Beartooth Pass originally opened to motor vehicle traffic back on Memorial Day weekend, but snow plow crews were forced to reclose the road, because a snowstorm passed through and dumped several feet of white stuff in the area.
WYOMING STATE
lonelyplanet.com

8 amazing Wyoming hikes for all levels, from casual solitude-seekers to hard-core trekkers

Wyoming was made for hikers, whether you’re searching for family fun or places to put your backcountry skills to the test © aaronj9 / Shutterstock. With thousands of miles of trail leading to windy plains, snaking rivers, desert plateaus and alpine granite views, Wyoming was made for hikers – and its sheer scope means there’s a range of landscapes to be explored by those of all abilities.
K2 Radio

What is the Most Popular Cheap Beer in Wyoming?

We all know that these next summer months will have plenty of beer festivals on the way. In fact, Gov. Gordon just signed a proclamation that declared next week as 'Wyoming Craft Beer Week'. But what if you drink beer and you're not much of a craft beer guy or girl? What if you're someone who likes a good domestic, which happens to be relative cheap in comparison to all the fancy schmancy craft beers out there. So which one of those 'cheap beers' is the most popular in Wyoming?
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
cowboystatedaily.com

Letter to the Editor: Liz Cheney And The Trumpists

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It is a curious obsession that keeps me tied to Wyoming, where I lived and worked for thirty-five years, and where my children and grandchildren still live. There are many wonderful things about Wyoming: the trout-fishing on mountain streams, the clear...
WYOMING STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Severe weather threat for western Nebraska Sunday

SIDNEY - Five years after the largest severe weather outbreak in recent memory, the Nebraska Panhandle is under the gun again for possible strong to severe thunderstorms Sunday. Although, storms are not expected to be at the level they were five years ago, according to the National Weather Service office in Cheyenne.
SIDNEY, NE
cowboystatedaily.com

Now Pig Wrestling Tournaments In Wyoming Are Getting Canceled Due To Inflation

**For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A traditional event at many Wyoming county fairs has been canceled for at least two counties this year due to the rising price of livestock. This week, both the Park and Campbell county fairs were forced to cancel their pig wrestling...
KIVI-TV

When it rains, it pours this weekend in Idaho

Heavy rainfall is in store for Idaho throughout the next few days as an atmospheric river from the Pacific travels over the region. The system is moisture-heavy and is set to send rounds of precipitation through Idaho. It first hit northern Idaho today and will continue to move southeast as cold air pushes out warmer air over the next few days.
IDAHO STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

You Can Hike To A Hidden Waterfall In A Cave In Wyoming

We have a million (at least) hiking trails in Colorado and they come in various types, skill levels, payoffs and distances. While I love everything about hiking here in Colorado and have hit a whole bunch of them here, my 7 year old and I thought it would be fun to something a little different and head up to Wyoming and hit our first hiking trail in the "Cowboy State" so we did and it was pretty epic.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Liquor Is Inflation-Proof Says Wyoming Booze Expert

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. With prices on consumer goods continuing to increase across the board, are some products inflation-proof? Liquor might seem to be a likely candidate. You’ll get no argument from Wyoming State Liquor Association Executive Director Mike Moser. He said people will not...
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Senate District 19: Battle of Legislative Veterans

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Each of the three candidates vying for Wyoming Senate District 19 in the Big Horn Basin area is either a current or past Wyoming legislator. This makes the combined years of legislative experience of the candidates more than in any other race in the state.
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
481K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy