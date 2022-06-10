ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

After 7 straight wins, Phillies (not Trout) main attraction at CBP this weekend

NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE – It’s been a whole new ballgame for the Phillies this past week. They have won seven in a row. They have outscored opponents 53-19 and slugged 18 homers in that span. They’re back to a game under .500. There is hope. And there are six home games on the...

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Five Players LA Could Trade For This Summer

The Dodgers have one of the best records in baseball and they aren’t even clicking on all cylinders yet. LA has one of the most talented rosters in the league, but the past history of the front office suggests that if there’s a big name on the trading block that can make a difference, they’ll explore a potential deal.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees take jab at Cubs’ Twitter after blowout win

The New York Yankees beat the Chicago Cubs 8-0 on Saturday, and the team’s Twitter account had some fun at the Cubs’ expense. In the bottom of the first inning, Cubs center fielder Christopher Morel made a leaping catch against the wall to rob Giancarlo Stanton of a possible home run. Aaron Judge hit a solo home run to give the Yankees a 1-0 lead a few batters prior, and the Cubs’ Twitter account appeared to troll Yankees fans who thought that Stanton hit a homer.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

The Braves shake up the 40-man roster by adding a former Mariners & Yankees First Baseman

Ford is probably best known for his time with the Yankees, but he has spent time with Washington and San Fransisco as well. The Braves needed some first base depth in Gwinnett, so this move makes sense. Ford’s best season came as a rookie in 2019, clubbing 12 home runs and posting a .909 OPS over 50 games. He hasn’t shown much since, so I doubt he’s in Atlanta anytime soon.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Winter, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Washington, PA
City
Milwaukee, WI
FanSided

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment. The New York Yankees have released outfield prospect, Jake Sanford, after news broke of him stealing and selling teammates’ equipment. The 24-year-old outfielder has been released from the Yankees after it was reported that he was stealing his...
MLB
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Mike Trout
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Cbp#Los Angeles Angels#Citizens Bank Park#The Milwaukee Brewers
Larry Brown Sports

Unlikely Yankees star could soon make pitching appearance?

The New York Yankees are absolutely vaporizing their opponents right now, so much so that they may have to start making things a bit more interesting for themselves. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said following Saturday’s victory over the Chicago Cubs that the most likely position player to pitch for the team if the situation were to arise would be veteran slugger Anthony Rizzo. Boone adds that Rizzo bugs him to pitch every other day, per Erik Boland of NewsDay.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Garrett Stubbs sitting Saturday for Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Stubbs is being replaced behind the plate by J.T. Realmuto versus Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner. In 39 plate appearances this season, Stubbs has a .314 batting average with a .968 OPS,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

8 straight: Hoskins, Phillies stay hot, top Diamondbacks 7-5

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rhys Hoskins hit a pair of solo home runs and Kyle Schwarber added a three-run shot to lead the red-hot Philadelphia Phillies to their eighth straight win, 7-5 over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night. The Phillies returned home from a three-game sweep of Milwaukee and.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Youtube
numberfire.com

Matt Vierling sitting for Phillies on Sunday

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Vierling is being replaced at second base by Bryson Stott versus Diamondbacks starter Kyle Nelson. In 58 plate appearances this season, Vierling has a .196 batting average with a .570 OPS,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Phillies notes on Alvarado, Camargo, Vierling and Kingery

The Phillies made a roster move prior to Friday's series opener against the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks, activating Zack Wheeler from the paternity list and outrighting Scott Kingery to Triple A. Kingery spent three days on the Phillies' active roster, appearing once as a defensive replacement at second base for an...
NBC Sports

Klay goes for swim in Bay in healing attempt ahead of Game 5

By Klay Thompson's standards, he is not having a good 2022 NBA Finals and he'd be the first to admit he isn't playing at the level he expects of himself. After the Warriors spent nearly a week in Boston, they returned to the Bay Area on Saturday afternoon and Thompson did the only thing he could think of to try to reset and clear his mind ahead of Game 5 on Monday night at Chase Center.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

7 Eagles with the most to lose during training camp

The Eagles finished the offseason workout program this past Thursday, canceling the final day of OTAs after only scheduling six of the allowed 10 sessions. Jalen Hurts showed vast improvement, while A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith have the look of a top-5 duo in the NFL, with Quez Watkins as the explosive sidekick that’ll make it an intriguing trio of smooth pass catchers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy