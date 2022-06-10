When to expect results for Alaska’s special primary election
By Shayne Nuesca, KTOO
ktoo.org
3 days ago
Saturday is the last day to turn in ballots for Alaska’s special primary election for U.S. House. Forty-eight candidates are running to serve the remainder of late Rep. Don Young’s term. Ballots must be postmarked on or before June 11 to be counted. Alternatively,...
While Tara Sweeney, a Republican, won 54% of the northernmost regional vote in Alaska in District 40, there were just not that many votes cast so far — just 1,234 altogether in the special primary election to temporarily fill Alaska’s empty congressional seat. Over 108,000 votes were counted late Saturday night in the special mail-in-only election. That was her stronghold and even with similar results in next-door District 39, it was not enough for her to break into the top four in the special election, in spite of having the most money spent on her campaign and the independent expenditure group supporting her. Sweeney not making the top four was one of the bigger surprises in the election results from the June 11 special primary.
The secretary of state’s office reported that the number of active registered voters increased again in May — and it was Republicans who saw the largest increase.
The post Voter registration changes hint at party dissatisfaction, eagerness to participate in primary appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
With the stroke of a pen, a Superior Court judge in Anchorage has thrown the democratic election process into complete turmoil in Alaska. Judge Una Gandbhir, with just one day before the end of a 44-day election cycle, has ruled that the special primary election results for the congressional race cannot be certified until the State Division of Elections makes sure all vision-impaired voters have access to adaptive computer devices allowing them to vote privately through the internet.
Editor’s Note: This is part of ongoing coverage created through a partnership between KUNR Public Radio and The Nevada Independent focused on the influence of the baseless claim that the 2020 presidential election was rigged by massive voter fraud, popularly referred to as the “Big Lie.”. The first...
JUNEAU, Alaska — Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin leads in early results from Saturday’s special primary for the state’s only U.S. House seat, as voters whittled down the list of 48 candidates running for the position that was held for 49 years by the late U.S. Rep. Don Young.
The Alaska Supreme Court today overruled an Anchorage Superior Court judge’s decision to prevent today’s special primary election from being certified. On Friday, Anchorage Superior Court Judge Una Gandbhir, appointed by Gov. Bill Walker, had agreed with the Alaska Human Rights Commission that blind people in Alaska had not been given adequate access to voting a private ballot in this all-mail-in election. The lawsuit had been filed by the commission on behalf of an Anchorage man, with just three days left of the 44-day election for the temporary replacement for Congressman Don Young, who died in March. The commission had not offered the court a remedy to the situation.
10:30 pm update: 108,981 votes are counted of the expected 140,000 ballots. 9:30 pm update: With 48,736 67,650 ballots counted Saturday night in the special primary election that determines which four candidates will compete for the temporary congressional seat for Alaska, it looks like Sarah Palin is far in the lead, with Nick Begich following, and Al Gross in third place. Mary Peltola is in 4th place. The top four vote-getters will appear on a special general election ballot on Aug. 16, the same day as the regular primary election. Republicans got more than 57% 60% of the vote, while Democrats got 15% 26% of the vote, including Al Gross, a registered no-party candidate.
After several days of hand counting ballots in Lincoln County, Ryan Zinke finally emerged as the winner late Thursday night in the state’s first western district Congressional primary campaign in over 30 years. KGVO spoke to Zinke early Friday morning about the tight race with fellow Republican Al ‘Doc’...
(The Center Square) - Officials with the Alaska Law Department say they have "serious concerns" about the timing of a lawsuit challenging Saturday's special congressional election. The Alaska State Commission on Human Rights is suing Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer and the Alaska Division of Elections over the mail-only election on...
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Early voting in Nevada wraps up Friday, and the Washoe County Registrar’s Office is alerting voters to a few issues they have seen with mail-in ballots. During a media briefing Thursday, the county said they have received at least one envelope with no ballot inside. They have also seen two mail-in ballots stuffed into one envelope.
The state’s Human Rights Commission has filed a lawsuit against the Division of Elections, its Director Gail Fenumiai, and Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer, alleging that Alaska’s special mail-in election for the vacant congressional seat robs voters who are blind, because they have no good way to vote privately or independently, as they do in regular elections.
An Anchorage Superior Court judge is considering when and if it is legal for a state legislator to ban a constituent from the lawmaker’s legislative Facebook page. On Wednesday afternoon, Judge Thomas Matthews heard oral arguments in a lawsuit brought by an Eagle River woman against Sen. Lora Reinbold, R-Eagle River. After hearing arguments, Matthews […]
The post Alaska senator faces civil trial after blocking a constituent on Facebook appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
WASILLA — The Salvation Army’s international leaders, General Brian and Commissioner Rosalie Peddle are making their way to Alaska June 14. This will be the first time an active general has visited Alaska since The Salvation Army established its presence in the state in 1898, according to a recent press release.
Still, the state Republican Party and several candidates, including Lombardo, have urged voters to ignore messaging from Patriot Freedom Fund.
The post Group meddling in GOP governor primary doubles down on attacks against Lombardo, Black appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
OLYMPIA – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has responded to the White House’s amended funding proposal for cleaning up radioactive waste at the Hanford nuclear site. The Biden administration has reversed course on a proposed $172 million funding cut and now proposes increased spending on the cleanup site by more than $18 million in the next fiscal year.
A large group gathers at the Montana Capitol on March 15, 2021 during a LGBTQ rally (Photo by Eric Seidle for the Daily Montanan). After waking up at 6:30 a.m. and confirming that she was still leading in the Democratic primary for House District 100, Zooey Zephyr got a bacon breakfast burrito and a cafe au lait from her local coffee shop.
Thursday’s coverage of the first hearing of the Jan. 6 select committee was described as a “primetime” news event. Of course, it wasn’t primetime here in Alaska. It was at 4 p.m., which is when the KTOO news team presents its freshest local and statewide news on the radio.
Still, Lombardo — who declared in a debate late last month that “for all practical purposes, this primary is over” — appears well on track to win the primary election next week and proceed to the general election against Gov. Steve Sisolak.
The post Poll: Lombardo maintains GOP governor primary lead; LG and SOS races remain close appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Washington, DC (KINY) - U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan have introduced the Don Young Arctic Warrior Act. In a press release, the senators state the legislation would alleviate the hardships faced by service members in Alaska. Sullivan also offered the legislation as an amendment to the National Defense...
Working in Alaska’s tourism industry is a rite of passage for adventure seekers. For decades, Alaska has drawn a workforce from all backgrounds, including from inside the state, the Lower 48, and internationally—all looking for exciting experiences in the 49th state. Glaciers, bears, mountains, fishing…and dishwashing? For many,...
Comments / 0