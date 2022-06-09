Former Chapman, Clemson golfer Jacob Bridgeman playing close to home at BMW Charity Pro-Am

It's difficult to imagine a more seamless transition from college to professional golf than how fate handled the next chapter of Jacob Bridgeman's career.

The former Chapman and Clemson star already had secured a head start in his new profession by finishing second in PGA University points, a program designed to discourage top players from leaving school early by providing them an opportunity to obtain some valuable pro privileges to begin their careers.

The top five in the standings receive full playing status for the remainder of the Korn Ferry Tour season, a schedule that could be extended should they play well enough to finish among the top 75 in points, which earns a berth into the three-tournament playoffs.

Bridgeman was so focused on his performance that he never bothered to even peek at the Korn Ferry schedule.

His full status began at Thursday's BMW Charity Pro-Am played at Spartanburg's The Carolina Country Club and at Greer's Thornblade Club. That was initially to be Bridgeman's professional debut. He estimated he's played the former roughly 50 times and the latter between 60 and 80 times.

"I'm very familiar with those courses and don't have to think about too much playing at either," Bridgeman said. "I have never really been one to look at the schedule so I really had no clue if I made the top five where I would start at. When I was told it was the BMW I couldn't have been more excited."

The Korn Ferry is the main developmental tour for the PGA Tour. This week's winner's check is $135,000. Bridgeman opened with a 3-under 68 at Thornblade and is tied for 49th after Round 1. He plays Friday afternooon at The Carolina Country Club.

As it turned out, this marks Bridgeman's second event as a pro after he successfully Monday qualified for last week's REX Hospital Open in Raleigh, North Carolina, where he tied for 29th to earn $4,931. He had hoped to be playing in last week's NCAA National Golf Championship, "but while that was unfortunate I didn't get to play, it turned into a blessing in disguise."

With both Bridgeman as an individual and Clemson as a team failing to qualifiy for the national tournament, he had to anxiously watch to see if others would bump him out of the top five and his spot on the Korn Ferry Tour.

"Sitting back and watching how the pieces were going to fall was kind of hard and frustrating," he said. "We didn't really know exactly what had to take place for me to fall out of the top five, but someone told me it had to be a pretty wild scenario so I took a little peace from that. But at the same time, there's a little bit of anxiety there because I couldn't do anything for myself. I just had to sit back and let the others dictate my future."

It's difficult to quantify just how crucial it is for Bridgeman to have his current status. If he'd finished in spots 6-to-15 on the PGA University points list, he would've had playing status on pro tours in either Canada or Latin America. That travel would've been far more costly and the tournaments feature far lower purses.

"A lot of weeks out there, even if you play well you can still be in the negative (financially)," Bridgeman said. "And then you're playing for only five spots to go up to the Korn Ferry Tour so you could put in a whole season of work and not really get anything from it. Or you can play really well and you'd just start out where I am now. So I've got at least a one-year head start on other guys, which is really big."

Bridgeman just completed one of the most decorated golf careers in Clemson history. A three-time Class AAA state champion at Chapman, he tied Chris Patton and Dorman alum D.J. Trahan with a Clemson-record five tournament victories, his last coming at the recent ACC Championship. He was named the ACC Golfer of the Year. He was selected last year's ACC Student-Athlete of the Year for men's golf.

Bridgeman led the Tigers this year with a 70.43 stroke average, posted team bests with 15 rounds in the 60s and 19 under-par rounds. He finished with a 70.74 career stroke average, second in Clemson history behind Doc Redman’s 70.70. Bridgeman set a Clemson record with 50 career rounds in the 60s.

"I am super proud of what I accomplished at Clemson," Bridgeman said. "I had a good career even as I didn't necessarily do everything I wanted. But any good athlete wants to win everything they do and that's not possible. I had a lot of success, set some records and my name will ultimately go down in the books as a really good player at Clemson, and we've had a lot of good players over the years."

