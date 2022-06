MINOT, N.D. – A measure on the ward county ballot this year enshrines a change made earlier in the year on right of way dedications. Right of way for Ward County is the span of land that belongs to the county for roads. From at least 1996 through this year, Ward County rules stated that landowners were dedicating and donating the right of way to the county.

WARD COUNTY, ND ・ 3 DAYS AGO