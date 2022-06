Thursday afternoon, Lufkin Police and other emergency responders were called to a one-vehicle accident that took place on the west loop in Lufkin, near Lockheed Martin. The wreck resulted in the injuries of the woman driving as well as three children who were traveling in that SUV. Three of the four occupants were ejected from that vehicle as the SUV rolled over multiple times.

LUFKIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO