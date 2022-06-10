Garth Brooks sends message to Buffalo fans ahead of July concert

Country music superstar Garth Brooks is hitting the stadiums this summer, and he has a special message for his fans in the Buffalo area.

Brooks is scheduled to play the Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on July 23.

He is hoping that fans can go to the stadium, have fun and forget the bad news in the world for a night.

He says he always has fun playing for the people of western New York.

“Hey everybody, this is Garth Brooks. I think the reason why I love Buffalo is, first of all, people in New York always get the bad rap that they don’t know country music, trust me they know their country music inside and out. When you get to play Buffalo it’s a guaranteed good time.”

Organizers are expecting a big crowd because Buffalo is the closest concert for much of eastern Canada.

Advanced tickets for the July 23 concert go on sale June 16.

