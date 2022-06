According to reports by Inside the Magic, Radiator Spring Racer, one of the most sought-after sites at Disneyland Resort, was closed down indefinitely after what looked like a fire incident. The park’s visitors reported that they saw smoke from the site, and fire engines rushed to the site to probably put out the fire. However, the site has remained under lock and key since the incident, although many more sites have also been closed at the time of the opening of Disney California Adventure.

13 DAYS AGO