MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi there,. I’m FOX10 Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast. It’s another muggy start to begin your Sunday. Overnight lows only dropped down into the upper-60s and the lower-to-mid 70s. Heading into this afternoon, we will continue to see mostly sunny skies. This will help warm us up into the upper-80s and the lower-90s. However, high humidity will have us feeling like the triple digits! A heat advisory is in place for Mobile & Baldwin Counties, along with our Mississippi counties. Take plenty of breaks and stay hydrated if spending time outdoors today. Spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon, with chances at about 30%.

MOBILE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO