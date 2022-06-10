School City of Mishawaka names new superintendent

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The paving schedule for the week of June 13 has been announced as part of South Bend’s Rebuilding Our Streets Plan. On-street parking will be temporarily affected with detour routes in place throughout the week. The streets being paved for the week of June 13...
Kosciusko REMC broke attendance records when they welcomed 1,342 cars of members and their families on Thursday for the electric cooperative’s second annual drive-through meeting. The event was the 82nd annual meeting for KREMC which, prior to 2021, was held in-person. Attendees entered the KREMC facility at 370 S....
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The Goshen Department of Engineering released a survey to the public on Friday seeking the input of area residents on the new temporary cycle track along Lincoln Avenue. Residents can take the survey at https://bit.ly/cycletracksurvey. The ten-question long survey focuses on the average cyclists’ use of the...
BRIDGMAN, Mich. -- The Heart of Cook awarded grants to 29 non-profit organizations during a reception at Cook Nuclear Plant on June 9. The Heart of Cook is a fund held by the Berrien Community Foundation. A committee of Cook Nuclear Plant employees review all grant applications and make decisions.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – A number of cooling centers are open across South Bend for residents needing to get out of the heat. The following Community Centers are available for those who need them:. Charles Black Community Center (3419 W. Washington St., South Bend, IN 46619) Monday through Thursday...
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. – Sections of Locust Road and Johnson Road will be closed for bridge deck overlay projects beginning on or after June 20, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced. Both sections will be closed for about two weeks. Locust Road will be closed over the U.S....
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. -- The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project is hosting its Open Water Surf Lifeguard In-service Training on Monday, June 13 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lake Michigan Lifeguards from St. Joseph, Bethany Beach, and New Buffalo will be in attendance. Focusing on data from national and...
Dr. Theodore Stevens officially hired as next superintendent for School City of Mishawaka. Stevens left the district four years ago to become superintendent at the South Central Community School Corporation in LaPorte County. Updated: 15 minutes ago. If the bond passes, a 2.5-millage increase will be added to the current...
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Starting Monday, June 13, a section of Stateline Road will be closed for utility work in Niles Township. The area will be closed to traffic between M-51 and Hollyhock Road. The detour route will direct drivers through Indiana by Hollyhock Road to Auten Road to 9-33/M-51.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating an early morning business robbery in South Bend. Officers were called to the 1700 block of South Bend Avenue around 3:50 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, the suspect had already fled the scene. Police describe that suspect as a Black male, approximately...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A deal was reached on Thursday to sell a landmark in South Bend’s River Park neighborhood. The old Fire Station #9 on Mishawaka Avenue dates back to 1926. Attempts to sell the firehouse at the time drew little interest. But on Thursday, the city...
From escalating energy prices to a crisis in the food supply chain, the war in Ukraine continues to have widespread impact on the global economy. Can Indiana agriculture play a role in long term solutions? Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture Kip Tom thinks so. The Kosciusko County native is traveling the globe, working with private sector companies and others in search of answers that he believes can be found closer to home.
WARSAW, Ind. --The eastbound lanes of US 30 at the SR 15 overpass are shut down due to a crash involving semis, according to Warsaw Police. The crash happened before noon on Monday. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police are investigating a shooting that happened around midnight. Officers responded to the 1600 block of Donald Street for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found one male shot. That individual was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. If you...
NEW BUFFALO — The New Buffalo Area Schools Board of Education accepted with regret the resignation of Middle School Principal Bradley Brunner effective June 30, 2022, during a special June 1 meeting. The following letter was read during the session:. Upon return from South Korea, as the global COVID-19...
John Boettcher Excavating will be performing work to do a sewer tap on Indiana A venue for the new Vequity Medical facility. This project will require both northbound lanes to be closed on Indiana Avenue between Pike Street and the alley that runs behind Dunkin’. The closure is scheduled to occur June 13 through the 16th.
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. -- The eastbound lanes of I-94 are shut down in La Porte County due to a crash. All lanes are closed at mile marker 43.1, which is between US20 and the Michigan State line. A second crash at mile marker 33 on eastbound I-94 has also...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend Police officers responded to the 1600 block of Donald St. near Caroline St. on reports of a shooting. A male victim was located and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No suspects have been arrested at this time. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The St. Joe County Public Library is putting on a Star-Spangled Talent Show that is open to the community on July 1 at 6 p.m. All ages are welcome, and participants can prepare a short feature of five minutes or less to perform on stage at the Leighton Auditorium.
A fourteen-year-old girl reported missing in Joliet on Tuesday was found in Indiana on Thursday. Police say the teen had willingly left Illinois with her nineteen-year-old boyfriend identified as Froilan Guzman, of Joliet. The fourteen-year-old has been deemed safe by police. Guzman was taken into custody by police. Charges against him are pending.
Comments / 0