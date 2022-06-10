School City of Mishawaka names new superintendent

From escalating energy prices to a crisis in the food supply chain, the war in Ukraine continues to have widespread impact on the global economy. Can Indiana agriculture play a role in long term solutions? Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture Kip Tom thinks so. The Kosciusko County native is traveling the globe, working with private sector companies and others in search of answers that he believes can be found closer to home.

8 HOURS AGO