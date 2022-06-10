ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

2 brothers, mom help homeless in Birmingham

By Sarah Verser
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Compassion in action for the homeless coming from two young brothers and their mom in Birmingham. Erica Jackson says when her 8-year-old son Erick insisted they do...

Nick Lehman
3d ago

We all can help homeless people offering day jobs around our homes or businesses and pay them what they earn.The state unemployment office should also have a list of people who are in need of manual laborers or other talents and a list of homeless individuals willing to earn a wage.Just my thoughts

