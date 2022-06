CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- A pair of first inning runs proved to be enough as Charlottesville topped Waynesboro 3-1 in their first meeting of the season. With runners in scoring position in the top of the first, Garrett Spikes grounded out to second base allowing Kyle Edwards to score from third for the game's opening run. Later in the inning Tyler Shelnut followed up with an RBI-double off the wall in deep center to give the Tom Sox a 2-0 lead.

