Maluma Bares All In Racy Bathroom Selfie: See Revealing Pic

By Cynthia Cook
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DLJ1D_0g69xmCF00
Image Credit: Larry Marano/Shutterstock

Maluma shared a drop-dead sexy selfie to his Instagram on Thursday and fans are going nuts for the pic! “HOY 12 AM,” the Colombian singer captioned the post, which showed himself naked in a bathroom and a pair of arms wrapped around his waist. He never showed to whom the arms belonged and didn’t tag anyone, so it’s up to the fans to guess who’s behind-the scenes!

Perfectly placed was a large broken heart emoji over his nether region, giving his fans just the right amount of tease! “Maluma babyyyyy,” one fan sighed in the while another simply wrote, “This photo, oh my God, I love it!!!”

Numerous others professed their appreciation in Spanish and lit up the comments section with numerous fire, heart, and crying emojis, expressing their love for the post.

The steamy bathroom pic comes after we heard about the singer’s new Las Vegas venture: transforming part of the strip into Maluma Land.

From June 23 – 25, Maluma will reign over Resorts World Las Vegas, establishing the eponymous kingdom while promising a weekend full of Latin music performances, special events, and unforgettable moments. “Maluma Land will be an amazing experience that will bring me closer to my fans,” Maluma told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview over email. “We are bringing Medellin, Colombia to Vegas along with the Latin essence, and culture.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uDaz5_0g69xmCF00
Maluma (Larry Marano/Shutterstock).

“I am excited to bring a piece of me and curation to the weekend experience. Vegas is the first stop. I am hoping we can make this global for all my fans around the world,” he added.

Maluma Land will feature performances by DJ Snake, who will light up the Zouk Nightclub with Alex Sensation on Thursday, June 23. Later on in the weekend, Becky G, reggaton pioneers Zion y Lennox, and Blessd will perform at Ayu Dayclub for the electric pool party. “I am truly looking forward to my fans who attend to make their own memories and what happens in Maluma Land stays in Maluma Land,” says Maluma. “I am excited to be with friends as well and together bring the fans an exciting experience.”

HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

