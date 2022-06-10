ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Colorado Board of Education discussed removal of AAPI, LGBTQ+ mentions in history

9News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Colorado board of education met today...

www.9news.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Denver

Colorado Board Of Education Receives Final Recommendations On Standards For Teaching Social Studies, Diversity

(CBS4)– A state law passed in 2019 requires teaching about American minorities in civil government. How that law will be interpreted is being considered. (credit: CBS) The Colorado School Board met in Estes Park on Thursday to be presented with a committee’s recommendations. One question is what children should be taught in social studies regarding gay, lesbian, transgender and queer individuals and at what grade. There are 152 pages of revised recommendations overall with LGBTQ+ mentioned several times. Angelika Schroeder, the Colorado School Board chair and a Democrat told CBS4, “We have children who have moms and dads, children with that only a mom...
COLORADO STATE
9News

Bipartisan deal would add gun restrictions for more domestic abusers

COLORADO, USA — A bipartisan group of U.S. senators has come to a deal on new gun legislation. The final bill hasn't been written yet, but senators say it includes "red flag" style laws like Colorado's where people can ask judges to take guns from those who are a danger to themselves or others. It also includes enhanced background checks and school safety and mental health programs.
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

Coloradans join others across the nation in gun control “March for our Lives”

Hundreds of Denver residents joined others in cities across the nation Saturday in marches to seek greater gun control following yet another mass slaying in a school. The “March For Our Lives” was started in response to the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida where a 19-year-old gunman killed 17 and wounded 17 others. Saturday’s rallies followed the most recent large shootings at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas and a grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y.
DENVER, CO
westernslopenow.com

Concerned voters hope to ban insurrectionists

Just one day after the first live committee hearing discussing the January 6th insurrection, a group of Colorado voters rallied outside of Representative Lauren Boebert’s office building to demand change. “Get out of government you don’t belong there,” said Anne Landman, during a the demonstration on Friday, June, 11.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado#Lgbt#Racism
coloradohometownweekly.com

Canceled Boulder plant swap incites questions about state law

Days before a seedling swap scheduled last weekend at the Boulder Public Library, event organizers received word from the Colorado Department of Agriculture that the event needed to obtain a nursery license in order to continue. The information provided by the department through email cited the portion of the Colorado...
BOULDER, CO
coloradopols.com

Right-Wing Radio Host Calls on Kirkmeyer to Denounce Ads Calling Saine a Liberal

(It’s kind of silly, after all — Promoted by Colorado Pols) On his radio show today, conservative talk radio host Jimmy Lakey called on congressional candidate Barbara Kirkmeyer, a Weld County Republican, to “rebuke” political advertisements that falsely label Kirkmeyer’s GOP opponents, Jan Kulmann and Lori Saine, “liberals.”
COLORADO STATE
broomfieldenterprise.com

17th Judicial District seeks nominees to fill impending vacancy

The 17th Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet July 15 to select nominees for a vacancy created by Judge Katherine R. Delgado’s retirement next January. The commission will meet at the Adams County Justice Center to interview and select nominees for appointment by the governor. The 17th Judicial District covers Adams and Broomfield counties.
BROOMFIELD, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Goat Farmers Hope To Break Down Barriers During Pride Month

LASALLE, Colo. (CBS4) – As Coloradans celebrate the LGBTQ community during Pride month, some local farmers in Weld County are using their stories to try and promote inclusion within a historically straight-male dominated profession. Mathew Winterholler and Ryan Throckmorton, an engaged couple from LaSalle, said the farming and agriculture industries can thrive even more if inclusion of people from different backgrounds is further embraced. Both men identify as queer farmers, helping operate a goat farm in northern Colorado. The duo both studied agriculture and decided to stay within the profession even after coming out as gay. (credit: CBS) “For the longest time I...
WELD COUNTY, CO
ksut.org

Colorado, Montana on opposite ends of LGBTQ+ business climate rankings

Out Leadership, a global network for LGBTQ+ business leaders, published its annual State LGBTQ+ Business Climate Index on May 31, and its findings signal "increasing polarization across the country in political and cultural attitudes toward the LGBTQ+ community." In the Mountain West, the most LGBTQ+-friendly state is Colorado, which is...
northfortynews

What They’re Saying About Bills Signed by Governor Polis to Save Coloradans Money on Healthcare

Governor Polis signed bills recently to protect Coloradans from unexpected healthcare costs and bolster Colorado’s hardworking behavioral health workforce. What community leaders are saying about HB22-1284 Health Insurance Surprise Billing Protections. “We worked hard to establish some of the strongest consumer protections against surprise bills in Colorado in 2019...
COLORADO STATE
coloradotimesrecorder.com

BREAKING: Colorado Patriot Front Members Arrested in Idaho

Three Colorado members of the white supremacist organization Patriot Front were arrested in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho on Saturday for conspiracy to riot. A group of 31 members from Patriot Front arrived at a pride event in City Park in downtown Coeur d’Alene, where counter protesters had gathered to protest the LGBT people and families participating in the event.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy