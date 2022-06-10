The Colorado Board of Education discussed removal of AAPI, LGBTQ+ mentions in history

(CBS4)– A state law passed in 2019 requires teaching about American minorities in civil government. How that law will be interpreted is being considered. (credit: CBS) The Colorado School Board met in Estes Park on Thursday to be presented with a committee’s recommendations. One question is what children should be taught in social studies regarding gay, lesbian, transgender and queer individuals and at what grade. There are 152 pages of revised recommendations overall with LGBTQ+ mentioned several times. Angelika Schroeder, the Colorado School Board chair and a Democrat told CBS4, “We have children who have moms and dads, children with that only a mom...

COLORADO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO