Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles DA Gascon blames increasing crime on ‘bad policies’ that ‘over-criminalize communities’

By Jacob Goins
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLA District Attorney George Gascon on Wednesday blamed the rise...

Canyon News

Media Continues To Lie About Crime In Los Angeles

HOLLYWOOD HILLS—As media outlets continue to lie about the crime rate in Los Angeles, daily incidents are increasing rapidly, many caught on tape and spread throughout the internet but ignored by local officials. District Attorney’s are not even prosecuting most crime due to our District Attorney Gascón’s orders.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Black Enterprise

DJ Quik’s Son David M. Blake Jr. Charged in Downey Homicide

Compton rapper DJ Quik’s son David M. Blake Jr., 27, was arrested May 26 for the shooting death of a Downey, California man, 33-year-old Julio Cardoza. The shooting took place in Porter Ranch, a suburb of Los Angeles, on May 25 after a fight broke out in a home on the 13200 block of Carfax Avenue in Downey, reports NBC Los Angeles.
DOWNEY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Gascón recall sees promise after SF voters oust progressive DA

LOS ANGELES — The campaign to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón has less than a month to get the signatures needed to trigger a special election. Organizers got a boost Tuesday when a similar campaign in San Francisco successfully ousted another progressive district attorney, Chesa Boudin.
LOS ANGELES, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
foxla.com

LA Pride Parade returns to Hollywood without a hitch after Pride threats in Idaho

LOS ANGELES - "It’s good to get back here," said a rainbow-flag-decked LAPD Chief Michel Moore, while he marched with other officers at the LA Pride Parade. It’s back in Hollywood after 44 years, including a two-year break due to COVID. But mask-wearing was less of a concern for some than the possibility of a terrorist attack, after the arrests of 31 people near a Pride event in Idaho Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

LAPD Tracks Source of Mass Shooting Threat That Raised Alarm in Downtown LA

Los Angeles police tracked the source of an online threat that raised alarm this week in downtown Los Angeles. The threat made on social media warned of a mass shooting in the area, where leaders from several nations, including President Biden, gathered for the Summit of the Americas. The threat was posted Tuesday and circulated Wednesday, police said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KABC

Details emerge on left-wing man charged with wanting to kill Justice Kavanaugh

Report Outlines CA Man’s Plot To Kill Justice Kavanaugh. (Los Angeles, CA) — A new report is outlining the alleged plan of the man who wanted to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh over abortion rights. The L.A. Times says 26-year-old Nicholas Roske traveled from Southern California and eventually pulled up to Kavanaugh’s home in Chevy Chase, Maryland, Wednesday morning. He had luggage filled with weapons and the report says his plan was to kill Kavanaugh over impending decisions on abortion and guns. As he got out of the taxi, he saw two deputy U.S. marshals in front of the home. Roske walked away and called 911, telling them he needed “psychiatric help” and was eventually arrested.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Inspection of Hazardous Material in Hotel Room Yields Heroin with Trace of Fentanyl, Male Hospitalized

Studio City, Los Angeles, CA: Firefighters were called around 4:21 p.m. Saturday, June 11, to the Sheraton Universal Hotel on the 300 block of Universal Hollywood Drive in the Studio City neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley to investigate an unresponsive person when they noticed a warning of a potentially hazardous substance at the location of the person.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nationwide Report

31-year-old Zeomara Cohen died, Cienna Marquez, Chanel Cohen and Chloe Cohen injured in a crash (Los Angeles, CA)

31-year-old Zeomara Cohen died, Cienna Marquez, Chanel Cohen and Chloe Cohen injured in a crash (Los Angeles, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 31-year-old Zeomara Cohen, from Northridge, as the mother who lost her life following a suspected DUI crash Thursday that also caused injuries to her three daughters; 9-year-old Cienna Marquez, 4-year-old Chanel Cohen and 4 months old Chloe Cohen near Porter Ranch. The fatal car accident was reported at around 11:45 p.m. on the westbound 118 Freeway, west of Zelzah Avenue [...]
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Man wielding 'edged weapon' shot by LAPD officer

LOS ANGELES - An investigation is underway Sunday after an armed suspect was shot by an LAPD officer earlier this morning. It happened around 2:45 a.m. at a business in the 100 block of Florence Avenue. According to officials, officers responded to a call reporting a robbery in progress in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
allthatsinteresting.com

Christopher Dorner, The Ex-LAPD Officer Who Went On A Vengeance-Fueled Shooting Spree In Los Angeles

In February 2013, Christopher Dorner killed four people as part of his revenge against the Los Angeles Police Department — sparking a nine-day manhunt. In February 2013, a gunman named Christopher Dorner terrorized Los Angeles for several harrowing days. But there was something unusual about Dorner. A former officer with the Los Angeles Police Department, his killing spree was fueled by one thing — revenge.
LOS ANGELES, CA

