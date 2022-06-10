Los Angeles DA Gascon blames increasing crime on ‘bad policies’ that ‘over-criminalize communities’

Report Outlines CA Man’s Plot To Kill Justice Kavanaugh. (Los Angeles, CA) — A new report is outlining the alleged plan of the man who wanted to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh over abortion rights. The L.A. Times says 26-year-old Nicholas Roske traveled from Southern California and eventually pulled up to Kavanaugh’s home in Chevy Chase, Maryland, Wednesday morning. He had luggage filled with weapons and the report says his plan was to kill Kavanaugh over impending decisions on abortion and guns. As he got out of the taxi, he saw two deputy U.S. marshals in front of the home. Roske walked away and called 911, telling them he needed “psychiatric help” and was eventually arrested.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO