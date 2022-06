Mrs. Marie Smith, age 79 of Flat Lick, Kentucky entered into her forever home, June 10, 2022, at Hazard ARH Medical Center. She was the daughter of Golden and Ollie Smith Slusher, born to them on February 20, 1943, in Redbird, Kentucky. On April 4, 1960, she united in marriage with Earl Smith and to this union four children were born. She was a member of the Mills Missionary Baptist Church. Marie loved going to church, watching Gunsmoke and Mountain Men, coloring, crossword puzzles, spending time in her flower garden and especially being with family and friends.

