ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Throw a Gothic ‘Romeo & Juliet’ Joint Bachelor Party

By Rania Aniftos
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Kourtney Kardashian is giving fans more content surrounding her wedding festivities with Travis Barker, and in her latest Instagram post, she shared the dark aesthetic of the couple’s joint bachelor celebration.

“ Romeo and Juliet vibes for the Bach,” she captioned the series of photos, which show the couple kissing in a luxurious, gothic-style dining room, surrounded by candles, red roses and religious imagery. “Kravis 4EVER” is seen written on a red, heart-shaped cake.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker ❤️‍🔥 (@kourtneykardash)

The reality TV star and the blink-182 drummer’s over-the-top nuptials were equally glam with gothic touches, as they were married by a priest in Portofino, Italy on May 22 with a clifftop ceremony before a gilded, candlelit altar covered in dark red roses.

Kardashian’s sisters — Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner — and mom Kris Jenner were all in attendance along with Barker’s bandmate Mark Hoppus and close pal and collaborator Machine Gun Kelly.

The couple wore romantic looks by Dolce & Gabbana for their big day, with Kardashian donning a short, corseted dress and massive veil hand-embroidered with the Virgin Mary — taking inspiration from the large tattoo on the top of her rocker groom’s head.

“happily ever after,” the couple, who began dating in late 2020, captioned a series of photos from their big day.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker ❤️‍🔥 (@kourtneykardash)

More from Billboard

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Mark Hoppus
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Virgin Mary
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Jason Alexander
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
Person
Britney Spears
HollywoodLife

Ray J & Princess Love’s Loved Ones ‘Not Surprised’ They Reconciled 8 Mos. After Divorce Filing

When news broke that Ray J, 41, and Princess Love, 37, had rekindled their romance for a third time, their loved ones were “not surprised” one bit. A few sources close to the married couple spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and revealed how the pair’s inner circle knew they would find their way back to each other even after filing for divorce three different times.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Distractify

Looks Like Sugar Bear Has a New Girlfriend — Who Is His Sweet New Lady?

Well it's official, Sugar Bear has found a new lady a mere four months after his divorce from Jennifer Lamb. We're not here to judge his relationship patterns but he does seem to give himself very little breathing room between gals. Sugar Bear, you need to know yourself before you can know anyone else! That's just dating 101. Speaking of knowing someone, let's meet Sugar Bear's sweet...heart.
RELATIONSHIPS
E! News

Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign Disick Channels Travis Barker With New Look

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Marries Travis Barker in LAVISH Italian Ceremony. On June 12, Kourtney Kardashian shared on Instagram three photos of her youngest son Reign Disick, 7, sporting a freshly shaved mohawk. His look brings to mind the hairstyle the reality star's new husband Travis Barker famously sported in the early '00s as the drummer rose to fame with the rock band Blink-182.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Romeo Juliet#Joint Bachelor Party#Machine Gun#Dolce Gabbana
The Independent

Voices: Britney Spears’ wedding experience is every bride’s worst nightmare

Imagine yourself as Britney Spears, for a moment. Indulge me. Picture the scene: you’re about to get married to the person you love. It’s your third time lucky – your first marriage to a childhood friend, some 18 years ago, lasted only 55 hours (an arguable flash in the pan romance). Your second marriage, which lasted two years, resulted in two children – now 14 and 15. Not something you’re likely to forget, thanks to the legacy of love of becoming a mother. Yet still not your “happy ever after”. Not really. And then you meet husband number three,...
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Kailyn Lowry Reveals Her Secret New Boyfriend On ‘Teen Mom 2’: Watch

Kailyn Lowry revealed she has a new boyfriend on Part 1 of the Teen Mom 2 reunion, but the episode ended before she could introduce him. Luckily for viewers, MTV released a sneak peek of Part 2 on May 24 and it shows Kailyn, 30, bringing her beau out on camera. The reality star, who taped the reunion from home, was pressed by co-hosts Dr. Drew Pinsky and Nessa to reveal her new man, and after some brief hesitation, Kailyn reluctantly agreed.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner & Daughter Stormi, 4, Go Shopping For Her Own Makeup In Super Cute Video

In a super cute video posted to Kylie Jenner‘s Instagram, and shared by a fan, Kylie, 24, and her daughter Stormi Webster, 4 — who she shares with rap superstar Travis Scott, 31– were looking into the camera inside of her car. The makeup mogul said, “Okay, it’s a very special day today because I am taking my daughter to see my makeup at Ulta.” She then asked Stormi, “Are you excited?” With a gigantic smile on her face, Stormi told her mom, “Yeah!” After that, the two exited the car and, holding hands, they walked up to Ulta, which is now carrying Kylie’s makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Stuns In Metallic Pink Pants & Matching Top In Sleek New Video

Khloe Kardashian is on a pink streak! The Good American maven, 37, showed up in a video for celebrity stylist Andrew Fitzsimmons on Friday, June 10, absolutely slaying a pair of metallic pink pants (from GA, of course,) and matching tank top. “Glam set-up for Khloe” he captioned the short video, which featured Khloe walking toward the camera, runway-style, wearing the killer hot-pink outfit, which she paired with metallic stiletto pumps, long, wavy, hair, and glam makeup.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Jamie Lynn Spears Subtly Reacts to Britney Spears’ Wedding to Sam Asghari

Watch: Britney Spears MARRIES Sam Asghari After 5 Years Together. Jamie Lynn Spears has quietly weighed in on older sister Britney Spears' marriage to Sam Asghari. On June 10, the Zoey 101 alum, 31, liked one of E! News' recent Instagram posts about Britney and Sam's star-studded wedding, which was held in Los Angeles on June 9. The post featured an image of the "Circus" singer, Drew Barrymore and Selena Gomez all laughing and hugging one another while out on the dancefloor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ETOnline.com

Chrissy Teigen Reveals Son Miles Is 'Obsessed' With Her Celebrity Childhood Crush

Chrissy Teigen's son, Miles, would really hate to hear "Bye Bye Bye" from his mom's childhood crush, because the little guy can't get enough of him!. On Thursday, Teigen took to her Instagram Stories and showed just how close her 4-year-old son has gotten to her childhood crush, Lance Bass. In the short snippet she posted on social media, a group of friends are gathered around the piano, presumably watching John Legend perform. Among the group is the *NSYNC singer, who has Miles on his lap as they all intently watch Legend do what he does best.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Billboard

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy