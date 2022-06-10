ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousands of blooms on display at Lloyd Center for Portland Rose Show

By Samantha Swindler
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 3 days ago
For two days only, thousands of roses are on display around the Lloyd Center ice rink for the 2022 Portland Rose Society’s 132nd annual Spring...

