Monroe, LA

MADE TRACK TEAM WINS LATEST BEAST OF THE WEEK

By Jesse Davis
myarklamiss.com
 3 days ago

MONROE, LA(KTVE/KARD)– Around the Web.

www.myarklamiss.com

KNOE TV8

LA Purchase Gardens & Zoo unveils tribute to Shirley the Elephant and Solomon James

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo and the Louisiana Purchase Zoological Society Louisiana hosted its Inaugural Zuau Saturday morning. The community was invited to bring their swimsuits, beach towels and participate in additional luau type activities beginning at 10:00 a.m. The event included the unveiling of the organizations’ tribute to Shirley the Elephant and her trainer/keeper of over 20 years, Solomon James.
MONROE, LA
myarklamiss.com

Full evening forecast June 12th

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Dry and slightly hotter conditions for today the Heat Advisory is still in affect for the ENTIRE ArkLaMiss. The heat index values are ranging from the upper 90s to lower 100s so this is what is feels like outside currently. As for Monday the heat index to be a little lower so as of right now there is no Heat Advisory for Monday BUT it’s still going to be hot with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s.
WEST MONROE, LA
US News and World Report

Artists, Look to Finish Mural at Richwood Park by Juneteenth

RICHWOOD, La. (AP) — An artist group is working to give a facelift to a popular local recreation area. Members of the Black Creative Circle of Northeast Louisiana are painting a mural on the basketball court in the Mary Francis Goins Park in Richwood. The mural's design is abstract, with color splashes incorporating the colors of the Pan-African flag —red, black and green — and will feature shooting stars.
RICHWOOD, LA
myarklamiss.com

NBC 10 News Today: COVID-19 Travel Restrictions

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Biden Administration will soon be lifting the COVID-19 restrictions for passengers who are traveling from abroad. Be sure to watch the video above for more information.
WEST MONROE, LA
klax-tv.com

Ignite the Mic Hosts Poetry and Fashion Rip the Runway Event

Ignite the Mic is hosting the Poetry and Fashion Rip the Runway Event. It is a platform where artists can share their talents with the community. Nina Voorhies performs poetry under the stage name: The Next Right Thing. She started performing at ignite the mic three years ago to express...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Ouachita Sports Complex Set to Host Fastpitch Softball Tournament

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) – Mother nature would not allow any games played today, but the Ouachita Sports Complex is set to host 99 teams in this weekend’s tournament. The 14u and 18u age groups will play in Monroe, the rest will be split between Ruston and Alexandria. “It’s a privilege to host a portion of […]
MONROE, LA
myarklamiss.com

Morning Forecast – Monday, June 13th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (06/13/22) TODAY: Happy Monday! Get ready because it’s not only going to be a hot day today, but it will be a very hot work week ahead. A large ridge of high pressure aloft has built in across the Eastern and Southern United States, which will allow for hot temperatures, dry conditions, and lots of sunshine. This afternoon will see highs in the middle to upper 90s under mostly sunny skies. Heat index values could make it feel like the triple digits, so heat advisories have been issued for the entire ArkLaMiss from 10 AM to 7 PM this evening. Some areas could see heat index values anywhere from 105-109 degrees. Heat safety will be imperative for any time you spend outdoors this afternoon.
WEST MONROE, LA
Natchez Democrat

NOLA native finds a quiet life in Natchez

VIDALIA — New Orleans native Lester Walton sat in the shade of a tree in front of a home on Sycamore Street close to where The Dart landed Thursday. He moved to the Miss-Lou in 2010 and has lived in Ferriday and Natchez. Walton said he was taking a...
NATCHEZ, MS
KTBS

West Monroe to host first fair since 1970s

WEST MONROE, La. (AP) — For the first time in decades, the City of West Monroe is hosting a fair. The city used to host such a big, family-friendly event back in the 1970s known as the Ouachita Valley Fair. It was held at the Ouachita Valley Fairgrounds, which is the current site of the West Monroe City Government Complex that houses city hall and the police department, The News-Star reported.
WEST MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Grambling kicks of Juneteenth festivities

A weeklong celebration begins this weekend as the city of Grambling kicks off its 45th Juneteenth Heritage Festival. Juneteenth commemorates the effective end of slavery in the United States. Juneteenth (short for “June 19th”) marks the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, in 1865 to take control of the state and ensure that all enslaved people were freed.
GRAMBLING, LA
KSLA

LDEQ declares Ozone Action Day due to Saharan dust in air

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) has declared an Ozone Action Day for Shreveport due to the amount of Saharan dust in the air. LDEQ officials say on Sunday, June 12, Saharan dust will gradually increase across Louisiana, limiting ozone development and raising particle levels. This will increase Air Quality Index (AQI) levels from low to mid-moderate across the state. Furthermore, on Monday, southwesterly winds will bring even more dust to the state, continuing to increase particle levels. This will particularly affect those in sensitive groups. On Tuesday, dust levels are expected to decrease slightly, however, due to high pressure aloft limiting mixing, AQI levels will remain high-moderate.
SHREVEPORT, LA
kalb.com

Dry Prong High School’s first integrated class celebrates 50th reunion

DRY PRONG, La. (KALB) - The year was 1971—the desegregation of schools and the integration of Black and white students were underway in Grant Parish. That year—Colfax Elementary, Pollock High School, and the all-Black Mary E. Graham High School consolidated into Dry Prong High School. The decision was met with boycotts and resistance from the community, but despite the big changes, the students persisted.
DRY PRONG, LA
MyArkLaMiss

2 separate same-day Lincoln Parish car crashes claim 2 lives

LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Louisiana State Police Troop F, on Saturday, June 11, 2022, two people died in two separate car crashes in Lincoln Parish, Louisiana. The first crash happened just after 2:00 p.m. Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 east of LA Highway 3074. This crash claimed the […]
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man and Two Juveniles Killed in Crash on LA 34, Driver Arrested as Impairment is Suspected

Louisiana Man and Two Juveniles Killed in Crash on LA 34, Driver Arrested as Impairment is Suspected. West Monroe –On June 11, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on Friday, June 10, 2022, at approximately 11:40 p.m., LSP Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 34 south of LA Hwy 840-1. George Barmore, 68, Emory Barmore, 12, and Layla-Grace Barmore, 12, all of West Monroe, were killed in the crash. The preliminary investigation revealed that Barmore was driving a 2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor northbound on LA Highway 34. For unknown reasons, he crossed the centerline into the southbound travel lane and collided with a 2005 Ford F-250 driven by 35-year-old Joshua Kelley of West Monroe.
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Woman shot in face, boy injured in Monroe overnight

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that sent a woman to the hospital with a gunshot wound to her face. A boy was also injured in connection with the incident, but the type of injury was not disclosed. The address they gave is...
MONROE, LA

