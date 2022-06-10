MADE TRACK TEAM WINS LATEST BEAST OF THE WEEK

WEST MONROE, LA. – (06/13/22) TODAY: Happy Monday! Get ready because it’s not only going to be a hot day today, but it will be a very hot work week ahead. A large ridge of high pressure aloft has built in across the Eastern and Southern United States, which will allow for hot temperatures, dry conditions, and lots of sunshine. This afternoon will see highs in the middle to upper 90s under mostly sunny skies. Heat index values could make it feel like the triple digits, so heat advisories have been issued for the entire ArkLaMiss from 10 AM to 7 PM this evening. Some areas could see heat index values anywhere from 105-109 degrees. Heat safety will be imperative for any time you spend outdoors this afternoon.

WEST MONROE, LA ・ 6 HOURS AGO