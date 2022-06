A 21-year-old man has been killed in a weekend crash. According to Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 6:05 a.m. on Saturday morning, Troopers assigned to the State Police-Charlton Barracks responded to a crash involving a 2011 Cadillac CTS that had gone off the roadway on I-90 westbound in Warren at the 69.2 mile marker. The Cadillac subsequently rolled over into the wood line to the right of the road.

WARREN, MA ・ 15 HOURS AGO