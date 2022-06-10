Mount Vernon approves renovations for Division Street fire station

Buy Now Mount Vernon’s Division Street fire station is pictured Thursday in Mount Vernon. Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon City Council approved a contract Wednesday night that will allow for renovations on the Division Street fire station, and discussed plans for work on another of the city’s fire stations.

The $4.3 million construction contract with TRICO Construction will include expanding offices and living quarters, energy efficiency upgrades and adding a system that clears vehicle exhaust from the garage, Chief Bryan Brice said at the Wednesday council meeting.

Brice said work is on track to start in early July, and should take eight months. However, it’s possible supply chain issues could extend that timetable.

“We’re going to do everything we can to keep this on track,” he said.

The council unanimously approved the contract. Ahead of the vote, Council Member Melissa Beaton thanked Brice and city staff for their diligence in putting the project together.

“We need to plan for future growth,” she said. “We need to plan for energy efficiency.”

Once work on the Division Street station is complete, Brice said he will ask the council to approve similar work on the station on LaVenture Road.

Brice said the council will consider a $12 million, 20-year bond to fund both projects — which includes construction as well as design and soft costs with room for inflation.

The city receives about $900,000 annually through a program that repays ambulance providers for transporting Medicaid patients, which will cover the debt service on the bond.

The council can approve a bond without a vote of the people as long as is has a funding source to cover the costs.

If costs exceed $12 million, the city can dip into reserve funds to close the gap, Brice said.

In 2018, the council approved an external study on the condition of the city’s three fire stations. Results determined the downtown fire station needed to be replaced, and that remodels were needed at the LaVenture Road and Division Street stations.

In 2019, the city asked voters to pass a $30 million bond to replace the downtown station, but the ballot measure failed.

Brice said he hopes to discuss a replacement again once the other two fire station projects are completed.