Brace yourself for high heat and humidity. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s this afternoon, and the heat index could get as high as 105-110. A Heat Advisory will be in effect for all of South Mississippi today. Stay hydrated and take some breaks in the A/C if you're going to be outside for long. A few pop-up showers and storms are possible today.

BILOXI, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO