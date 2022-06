Not to be outdone by Tampa, the City of St. Petersburg has announced plans for a big Fourth of July fireworks display and celebration at the St. Pete Pier. St. Petersburg's free Fourth of July fireworks event will go down at Spa Beach Park—located at 800 2nd Ave. NE—from 4 p.m.-10 p.m. with fireworks happening at 9 p.m. Admission is free, but there are private viewing tickets available, which include a private bar, primo seating for the fireworks and access to porta-potties. A press release says ticket are limited and that prices will "increase soon."

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO