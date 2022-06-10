ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

‘Sankofa Days’ to begin Friday with Pan-African flag-raising ceremony at City Hall days before Juneteenth

By Jhas Williams
WIVB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — We are one week away from celebrating Juneteenth nationwide, but before we get there, the leaders of Juneteenth Buffalo want you to be educated on...

www.wivb.com

2 On Your Side

White Whiskers holds dog fashion show to raise money

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The White Whiskers Senior Dog Sanctuary held a dog fashion show Sunday at the Seneca Niagara Casino Event Center in Niagara Falls. 2 On Your Side's Kelly Dudzik and Colleen Nossavage were two of the judges for the show, which also included some auction items and food, all to benefit White Whiskers.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
The Batavian

Photos: Dice Run stops at business in Alexander

Buck's Motorsports of Alden sponsored a Dice Run on Saturday and the run included at least one checkpoint in Genesee County -- Norton's Chizzlewood, 4309 Gilhooly Road in Alexander. Photos submitted by Bobbi Norton.
ALEXANDER, NY
2 On Your Side

Allentown Art Festival kicks off for 65th time

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Hundreds of artists from across the country lined up on Delaware Avenue on Saturday, and they will be back again Sunday. This year's Allentown Art Festival is honoring the late Bubble Man, Chuck Incorvaia, after he died back in January. It's also been a couple of...
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Buffalo Juneteenth dedicated to shooting victims

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WHEC) - Buffalo is getting ready to hold its annual Juneteenth celebration in person for the first time since the pandemic, but with a whole new significance. This year, the celebration will be in tribute to the 10 victims from the mass shooting that took place there last month at a Tops supermarket. The festival will be held next weekend and will include the usual activities and entertainment, but organizers will also include a special area devoted to the victims.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

These Are The Worst Roads In Buffalo The City Plans To Resurface

Finally, some of the worst roads that are filled with potholes or have other surface issues will be getting repaved soon. The City of Buffalo released its 4-page list with 180 streets on it; all deemed the worst. These roads are a priority to repair. That's the good news, but keep in mind that with resurfacing comes lane closures and delays. You can take a look at the streets below (they are in alphabetical order) to see if your street or any in your neighborhood will be paved, so you can plan accordingly.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

MLK Jr. Park Needs Your Help In Buffalo

One of Buffalo's crown jewel parks is in desperate need of cleaning and they could really use your help. With the Juneteenth of Buffalo Festival coming up soon, residents of Buffalo's MLK Park neighborhood and officials from the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy are looking for people to participate in a clean-up day at the park.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

This New Diner In Cheektowaga Is A Hidden Gem

You may remember the 35-year legacy of Frank’s Drive-In on Harlem Rd., and that building has now been revamped and reopened to be your new favorite diner. This diner in Western New York has only been open for a few months, yet it’s still considered to be one of Cheektowaga’s best-kept secrets.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Good Times At The University United Festival In Buffalo [Photos]

Get ready for a great time at the free University United Festival with the entire family. The festival expanded to two days this year - Saturday, June 11, which already took place, and Sunday, Jun 12, 2022. It is at Buffalo South Campus Rotary Field, across from the VA Hospital on Bailey Avenue in the heart of Buffalo’s University District. Whether or not you and your family live in the University District, you are still invited out to enjoy lots of fun activities. The brainchild of University District Councilmember Rasheed N.C. Wyatt and his wonderful staff, the festival is more than just a concert.
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Buffalo Science Academy students call for change in wake of mass shootings

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the wake of recent mass shootings, Buffalo Science Academy elementary school students called their local and state representatives to demand change. Students as young as 5 came up with ideas to make their school safer like electric fencing, armed security guards, tinted and bulletproof glass and changing gun laws.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Top Places To Live List Includes Buffalo, New York

It looks like wings, a winning football team, and lots of local arts have helped Buffalo become a great place to live. US News and World Report recently released their list of the 150 best places to live in America in 2022. There were several factors that combined to get the final ranking and Buffalo made the Top 75 coming in at #70 on the list.
BUFFALO, NY
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Buffalo Thrifting: The Thrill of Hunt

There are ample opportunities to get your thrift on in and around Buffalo. Thrift stores of several sizes, benefitting an array of causes, can be found throughout the Buffalo metro. They offer a wealth of places to buy secondhand clothing, housewares, toys, furniture, and electronics. Here’s a round-up of thrift...
BUFFALO, NY

