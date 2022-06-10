‘Sankofa Days’ to begin Friday with Pan-African flag-raising ceremony at City Hall days before Juneteenth

Finally, some of the worst roads that are filled with potholes or have other surface issues will be getting repaved soon. The City of Buffalo released its 4-page list with 180 streets on it; all deemed the worst. These roads are a priority to repair. That's the good news, but keep in mind that with resurfacing comes lane closures and delays. You can take a look at the streets below (they are in alphabetical order) to see if your street or any in your neighborhood will be paved, so you can plan accordingly.

