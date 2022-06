POCATELLO — For the second time in about a week, numerous train cars derailed in Pocatello. Union Pacific officials say a westbound train derailed around 6:30 a.m. Friday in the railroad’s rail yard in Pocatello near 2929 South 2nd Avenue. Robynn Tysver, a spokesperson for Union Pacific, said about 20 cars, some of them carrying corn, derailed. The derailment Friday follows a previous incident on June 2 in which 15 train cars, some of which were carrying cement, derailed at the yard. Nobody was injured during the June 2 incident either. No one was injured during either incidents and causes for both is under investigation.

3 DAYS AGO