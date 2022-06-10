ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madisonville, KY

PHOTOS – Lady Rebels vs Lady Maroons in Summer Shootout

By Tom Rogers
yoursportsedge.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Todd County Central Lady Rebels were back on the court at...

www.yoursportsedge.com

Comments / 0

Hoppers Build 7-0 Lead, Hold Off Fulton 10-9

A six-run first inning helped the Hoptown Hoppers build a 7-0 lead through three innings. But Hoptown had to hold on late for a 10-9 triumph — ending Sunday’s game on a strikeout after the Fulton Railroaders had loaded the bases. Arren Hash went the final 4.1 innings...
FULTON, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Crittenden’s Carlson Named to All-State Squad

Crittenden County All-District and All-Region performer Maddox Carlson has added another title to his resume – All-State. Carlson was named Second-Team All-State by the Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Association. Carlson was among the region leaders in batting average in 2022 at .611 with five home runs and 47...
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Hoppers’ Slide Continues with 8-5 Loss at Franklin

After a hot start to the 2022 OVL season, the Hoptown Hoppers dropped their third straight game with an 8-5 loss at the Franklin Duelers on Saturday. Louis Vergara-Schoonewolf’s solo home run in the top of the 1st gave the Hoppers an early lead, and Anthony Smith doubled the advantage with another long ball to lead off the 2nd.
FRANKLIN, KY
thecapitalsportsreport.com

Martin defeats underdog Odom in Beech Bend final round

Two-time Street Outlaws No Prep Kings champion Ryan Martin has continued his win streak. He has now won three straight races. Martin defeated underdog John Odom in the final round on Saturday at Beech Bend Raceway in Bowling Green, Kentucky. This was the first time that Odom has advanced to the final round this season.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WLKY.com

Former UofL player named North Hardin basketball head coach

RADCLIFF, Ky. — Former University of Louisville guard Michael Baffour has been named North Hardin High School's new boys' basketball head coach. North Hardin made the announcement earlier this month. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or...
yoursportsedge.com

Jabrion Spikes Starts for Kentucky but Indiana Rolls (w/PHOTOS)

Caldwell County’s Jabrion Spikes was in the starting lineup for the Kentucky All-Stars, but it turned into a long night against the top players from the Hoosier State. The Indiana All-Stars had seven players score in double figures in a 104-77 victory at the Owensboro Sportscenter Friday night. The...
OWENSBORO, KY
wdrb.com

Leitchfield woman wins $100,000 with Kentucky Lottery ticket

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Leitchfield woman was surprised when she won $100,000 with a winning lottery ticket. Jessica Cummings checked her Kentucky Powerball tickets last week to see if she had won anything. On her last ticket, she realized the numbers matched. "I still wasn't sure," Cummings said to...
LEITCHFIELD, KY
whopam.com

Pennyrile Electric finishing week 1 of customer appreciation days

Pennyrile Electric’s first week of customer appreciation days have been a big success and while the buckets and light bulbs are being handed out in the individual communities, you’ll still be able to get into the Western Kentucky State Fair for free later this month with a ticket from the cooperative.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wnky.com

Country music star films music video in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-The charm of a small town can’t be beat. Tim Dugger, country music star, sings about it in his music video ‘Heart of a Small Town’…which was filmed right here in Bowling Green. “When he threw out Bowling Green I said sure I’d love...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wkdzradio.com

Child Flown To Nashville After Near-Drowning In Trigg County

A child was flown to a Nashville hospital after going underwater at the Linton Recreation Area in Trigg County Thursday afternoon. Trigg County emergency personnel say a 2-year-old went underwater and had to be revived by a family member. The child was then flown to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital from the...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

South Virginia Street Home Damaged In Fire

A home on South Virginia Street at the intersection of Mooreland Drive was damaged in a fire Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Fire Department Spokesman Payton Rogers says smoke was coming from the roof when they arrived just before 3 pm. A man inside the home was able to get out of...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
14news.com

Three hurt in Daviess Co. crash

MASONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a wreck in Daviess County. It happened at the corner of Veach and Sutherland Roads around 4 Sunday afternoon. Officials say three cars were involved. Three people have minor injuries and were taken to the hospital to be...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
14news.com

2 taken to hospital after car overturns in ditch in Henderson, police say

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department was called to an accident with injuries on Highway 1078 North near Spottsville, Kentucky. Police say that happened Saturday evening around 5:40 p.m. According to a press release, the car left the roadway and overturned in a ditch. The occupants of the...
HENDERSON, KY
KISS 106

One of the Scariest Bridges in the U.S. is in Kentucky

As I was doing research on another article about an amazing Kentucky fact, I came across a YouTube video of a bridge in the Bluegrass state that some people are scared to cross. The Brookport Bridge location and dimensions. The bridge is almost 100 years old and connects Paducah, KY...
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Monica Lewinsky to speak at Kentucky Bar Association’s annual convention

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Monica Lewinsky will speak in Owensboro next week at the Kentucky Bar Association’s annual convention. The event at the Owensboro Convention Center begins June 15. Lewinsky is scheduled to speak about “The Price of Shame” on June 17. Lewinsky is expected to discuss online bullying and public shaming in the digital […]

