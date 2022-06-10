ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Dell’s adds Alder Lake CPU to XPS 13, but ditches the earphone jack

By Cesar Cadenas
TechRadar
TechRadar
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jlyyi_0g69r63000
(Image credit: Dell)

Dell has launched a revised XPS 13 and revealed an upcoming convertible tablet, both powered by Intel’s newest 12th Alder Lake processors.

The new XPS 13 is on sale right now (opens in new tab) starting at $999 on Dell’s website in the US and Canada with a Developer Edition on the way. The difference between the two (opens in new tab) is that the base XPS 13 runs on Windows 11 (Home or Pro) while the Developer Edition has Ubuntu 20.04. Dell states the Developer Edition is also on sale, but it currently can’t be found on the company website.

Lightweight power

Availability issues aside, one of the notable aspects of the XPS 13 is its size. It’s 0.55-inches thick with a starting weight of 2.59 pounds. Dell claims it had to create a new type of motherboard, the smallest it's ever made, in order to fit inside the thinner XPS 13. But this size comes at a pretty substantial cost: The XPS 13 only has two Thunderbolt 4 ports for power and outputting video.

There are no earphone jacks. Granted, the XPS 13 does support Bluetooth 5.2 for wireless headphones and comes with a USB-C to 3.5mm headset adapter. So there are ways around the missing port (as long as you don’t lose the adapter).

Hardware-wise, you have two choices for the Alder Lake 10-core CPU (i5-1230U or i7-1250U), three options for RAM (8GB, 16GB, and 32GB), and two SSD types (512GB or 1TB). Intel’s Iris Xe graphics card is the only GPU available for the XPS 13. All this power is displayed on a 13.4-inch Full HD+ screen that sports anti-glare tech.

At its most power-efficient, Dell claims the XPS 13 has a max battery life of 12 hours. Other notable features include a new woofer in the speakers and a fingerprint reader on the backlit keyboard.

XPS 13 2-in-1

Not much is known about the XPS 13 2-in-1 which is the convertible tablet mentioned earlier. Its price tag is still pending and is slated to release later this summer.

Dell states the convertible XPS will be the first in its line to offer 5G connectivity. It will also have eSIM tech installed. Dell claims you’ll be able to travel with this particular model to other countries and connect to their network providers without much hassle. Like the base XPS 13, the convertible has just the two ports with the same headphone adapter.

Apart from the Alder Lake CPU, hardware specs are unknown. Dell did reveal the 2-in-1 tablet has a 3K resolution screen, plus it’s thinner and lighter than the base model (0.29-inches thick and 1.6 pounds).

The XPS 13 comes in Sky blue or Umber brown. The 2-in-1 model will have the same Sky blue plus a darker Slate. If you’re interested in shopping for a new laptop, TechRadar has a list of the top picks for 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FYxAK_0g69r63000

Cesar Cadenas has been writing about the tech industry for several years now specializing in consumer electronics, entertainment devices, Windows, and the gaming industry. But he’s also passionate about smartphones, GPUs, and cybersecurity.

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Today’s best laptop deal is an HP Chromebook for $98 at Walmart

Not all laptop deals are cheap enough for those who are on a tight budget. If you just need a basic machine for daily tasks that don’t require high-end hardware, then you should consider buying a Chromebook instead. They’re generally cheaper than their Windows-powered counterparts, and with retailers’ Chromebook deals, they’re even more affordable. For example, Walmart is selling the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook for just $98, which is less than half the device’s original price of $225 after a $127 discount.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best 2-in-1 Laptop for 2022

CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. The best two-in-one laptops offer versatility like no other. The devices like the Surface Pro 8 offer a super-flexible work environment where you can type on the go and detach the display when needed. The segment is growing lately because people value flexibility in getting work done. The best two-in-one laptops help you do more than a traditional laptop without a significant increase in size, weight or price.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Best Tablet Deals: Save $130 On an iPad Air, $260 On a Microsoft Surface Pro 8

We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Apple's venerable iPad dominates the tablet scene. And while many buyers continue to zig toward an iPad, there are a few reasons why you might zag and choose an Android tablet or a Windows tablet instead. Perhaps you're looking for an affordable tablet for your kid. If you use an Android phone, getting a tablet that runs the same platform makes a lot of sense. And don't forget about Windows tablets, which are good fits for bridging the divide between work and home.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Best Samsung tablet 2022

Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alder Lake#Xps#Cpu#Jacks#The Developer Edition
laptopmag.com

Dell Inspiron 15 Intel Core i7 laptop hits record low price of $749

Dell's sitewide laptop deals slash up to $400 off select configuration PCs. Now is a great time to save on the top-rated Dell Inspiron 15. As part of the sale, you can get the Dell Inspiron 15 with 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU for $749 (opens in new tab) via coupon, "50OFF699". Typically, it costs $979, so that's $230 in savings and it's lowest price ever. This is one of the best Dell deals you can get right now.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

Intel's next-gen Raptor Lake doubles cache sizes and matches AMD's Zen 4 thread count

SiSoftware's Core i9 13900 preview certainly makes Intel's next processor generation look promising. A preview of Intel's next-gen CPU architecture, Raptor Lake, has popped up on the benchmarking site for SiSoftware Sandra (opens in new tab) (via Videocardz (opens in new tab)) and it promises some interesting things. First off, you have details about the Core i9 13900, plus there are some early benchmarks to pour over too.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Dell
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Computers
Tom's Hardware

Hyte's 'Luxury' PCIe 4.0 GPU Riser Cable Includes a Dummy Graphics Card

You can choose from black, white or red, with a full- or-half height bracket. PC case and accessories maker Hyte has launched a new product for those on the lookout for a PCIe riser cable for non-standard mounting of their best graphics card. Described as the "only aesthetic luxury PCIe 4.0 riser cable on the market," the unique attraction of this product (opens in new tab) is that it includes a dummy PCI graphics card (which Hyte calls a canopy), and two brackets.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Logitech POP Keys review

The Pop Keys Mechanical Wireless Keyboard pops in color and design as its name implies. It’s flexible for a wireless keyboard with three ways to connect to the PC. However, the keyboard falls short for those with larger hands. Pros. +. Fun, colorful design. +. Satisfying mechanical keys. +
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Dell announces AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX-powered Precision 7865 Tower with up to 48 GB Nvidia RTX A6000 for creators and galactic overlords

Dell has unveiled its new Precision 7865 Tower that packs enough power to satisfy creators, engineers, and future imperial senate dissolvers anywhere. The Dell Precision 7865 Tower features AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000WX processors and can provide up to 56 TB storage, more than enough for containing complex workloads and Death Star blueprints.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Xbox Design Lab returns with more customization options than ever

Xbox Design Lab, Microsoft's official custom controller creation service, has finally reopened. The site's relaunch brings with it a swathe of new color options, including that awesome Pride livery, and availability in 11 more countries. The Xbox Design Lab lets players create, customize and order their own Xbox Series X|S...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

The best MacBook Air accessories 2022: top kit for Apple laptops

Do yourself a favor, and invest in one of the best MacBook Air accessories. While it’s true that not everyone needs the extra peripherals, many MacBook Air users will benefit significantly from adding some to their arsenal. MacBook accessories can considerably improve a user’s experience, not just in obvious...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Asus announces ROG Swift 500Hz Nvidia G-Sync Esports gaming monitor

Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) today announced the ROG Swift 500Hz, the world’s first 500 Hz refresh-rate Esports gaming monitor. The Swift 500Hz features a 24.1-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display that utilizes Esports-TN panel (E-TN) technology to produce 60% shorter response times than standard TN LCD displays, making it the fastest LCD display ever. To create this ground-breaking gaming panel ROG collaborated with AU Optronics (AUO), leveraging its exclusive AmLED technology. This empowers precise control over brightness, contrast, colours and refresh rate, all in real-time and based on displayed images — resulting in revolutionary performance.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Should I buy the 42-inch LG C2? We test the smallest OLED 4K TV

The 42-inch LG C2 is one of the most eye-grabbing 4K TVs to have been released this year. Not because it’s the biggest, or flashiest, but precisely because it takes high-end technologies and condenses them into their smallest form yet, bringing features that the best 40-inch TVs have never seen before.
ELECTRONICS
TechSpot

Upgrading to Ryzen 5 5600 from Ryzen 5 1600: How Much Faster?

This article is not an upgrade guide, rather as you'd probably expect from us, it's a benchmark session, where we'll be taking an old Ryzen 5 1600 system using the MSI B350 Tomahawk and upgrade it with the Ryzen 5 5600. We've already performed the BIOS update, installed the 5600, and we're now going to show you the results.
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

Lenovo ThinkSmart One business meetings solution

Lenovo has introduced a new Windows-based all-in-one collaboration bar for business meetings in the form of the Lenovo ThinkSmart One Smart Collaboration bar that will be available during October 2022 priced at $2599. The ThinkSmart One Smart Collaboration bar has been designed to provide users with the ability to carry out meetings and runs Windows 10 IoT Enterprise and powered by an embedded 11th Gen Intel Core processor with vPro technology.
TECHNOLOGY
notebookcheck.net

Microsoft wants Windows to boot only on SSDs, reportedly pushing OEMs to get rid of HDD boot drives by 2023

Microsoft could be mandating all OEMs to ditch HDDs and opt for SSDs as the primary Windows boot drive by 2023. Currently, Windows 11 can be installed just fine on both SSDs and HDDs but going forward, Microsoft wants all PCs, including budget ones in emerging markets, to transition their boot drives to SSDs given their obvious performance advantages.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

TechRadar

39K+
Followers
42K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy