ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Beetroot could boost your sport performance

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18snCW_0g69qhSj00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain.

Scientists from the University of South Australia found beetroot could boost sports performance.

They found that beetroot, grapes, sour cherries, and pine bark extract, which contribute to nitric oxide availability in the body, boost endurance exercise performance.

The research is published in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition and was conducted by Noah D’Unienville et al.

In the study, the team used data from 118 studies involving 1,872 participants from 25 different countries.

They examined the effect of consuming nitrate-rich foods (typically green leafy vegetables), foods that contain polyphenols (such as berries, cherries, and cocoa), and L-Citrulline (found in watermelon) on exercise endurance performance.

The team found that the nitrate levels contained in beetroot, which have been shown to boost blood flow and increase the delivery of nutrients and oxygen to muscles during exercise, helped athletes perform better more quickly.

Similarly, the polyphenols in grapes, cherries, and pine bark extract helped protect nitrate from degradation in the body, boosting stamina.

And, despite the ability of L-citrulline to boost nitric oxide production in the body, consuming watermelon (high in L-citrulline) did not boost exercise performance.

These findings provide further evidence of foods as natural endurance enhancers.

The study shows that beetroot (among other foods) can boost performance, but other nitrate-rich foods such as red spinach, Swiss chard, and rhubarb, did not show similar benefits.

Also, while grapes, pine bark extract, and sour cherries can help athletes perform better and faster, there are no effects on other polyphenol-rich foods, including blackcurrant, cocoa, ginseng, green tea, or raisins.

The results show that more effects among athletes who were less fit, and also that men were more likely to benefit from these foods than women.

The team suggests that trying to get fit takes time and effort but add a glass of beetroot juice to your training schedule and you just might see the difference.

If you care about nutrition, please read studies about diet that may prevent or even reverse Alzheimer’s disease, and this traditional diet could reduce inflammation in the body.

For more information about nutrition, please see recent studies about this diet linked to better thinking skills later in life, and results showing this diet can increase heart disease and death risk.

Copyright © 2022 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Vegan diet rich in legumes beneficial for decreased weight, new study shows

A vegan diet improves diet quality, leading to decreased weight and improved insulin sensitivity, according to a new study by the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Decreased weight was most associated with increased intake of legumes and decreased intake of meat, fish, and poultry.
DIETS
SPY

Healthy Eating Is a Little Easier With Fruit and Vegetable Delivery Services

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Now that grocery delivery and meal subscription services are a staple, people have become accustomed to the convenience of getting food without ever having to leave home. And when it comes to healthy eating, we all need to ensure we have the proper fruits and vegetables on our shopping lists. This is where the best fruit delivery services come in handy. Fruit delivery services bring fresh produce straight to your door at predetermined times...
RECIPES
CNET

Hack Your Happiness Hormones: How to Boost Serotonin and Dopamine

This story is part of Tech for a Better World, stories about the diverse teams creating products, apps and services to improve our lives and society. There's a lot going on in the world that is anxiety-producing and stress-inducing. From rising gas prices and surging inflation to the general day-to-day worries of balancing work and life, there's a lot that can really weigh on my mind. But there are also many rituals that bring me happiness: that first sip of coffee in the morning, cuddles with my puppy, reading before work and getting some exercise. Now more than ever, I'm leaning into these small things that make a difference in my day.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beetroot#Nutrients
CNBC

Consumers changing eating, shopping habits as inflation pushes up prices

The highest inflation in roughly 40 years is prompting people to shift their shopping habits, especially at the grocery store. About 90% of Americans are concerned about food prices, according to a survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Alpha Foods. The online survey questioned more than 2,000 American adults about their inflation concerns and shopping habits in two waves, March 18 to 23 and again May 6 to 8.
KINGWOOD, WV
therecipecritic.com

How to Make Homemade Half and Half

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. This homemade half and half is easy and it takes less than 5 minutes to make . Keep this recipe on hand, and you will never have to buy this at the store again!
RECIPES
Medical News Today

Collagen vs. biotin for the skin and hair

Collagen is a protein and component in connective tissue in the body, while biotin is a vitamin. Both play important roles in the health of the skin and hair, but it is unclear if either is objectively more helpful for improving their appearance. suggests that taking a collagen supplement may...
SKIN CARE
One Green Planet

How to Grow Your Own Lemons at Home

Did you know you can grow your very own lemons with just one seed? This Tiktoker shared easy step-by-step instructions to get started!. @creative_explained 1 seed can produce 120.. 😳 Grow lemons! 🍋🌱 #lemon #gardening #howto #planttips ♬ original sound – Armen Adamjan. Start by...
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Science
CNET

Is Anxiety Ruining Your Sleep? 5 Tips to Relieve Anxiety Before Bed

We've all been there -- staring at the ceiling, reliving every misstep and embarrassing moment of our entire lives. Having trouble sleeping is particularly common among those who have anxiety disorders. Our autonomic nervous system releases the primary stress hormone cortisol to mediate our response when we're anxious. Research suggests that cortisol may be keeping us up at night.
MENTAL HEALTH
Jessie Rogers

No more oatmeal for breakfast, oatmeal for bedtime

Struggling to stay awake at my desk in the mornings may not be as much about my job as it is about my breakfast choice. I hate the feeling of being so sleepy that I can barely keep my eyes open when I should be alert and ready for the day. Now, I know my coffee can't compete with my breakfast cereal and if I don't want to nap on my keyboard so I need to change my routine.
SELF

Everyone Should Know How to Spot the Stages of Anaphylaxis

Many people with allergies experience mild symptoms, like itchy eyes, that are annoying but generally harmless. But some allergic reactions called anaphylaxis can be so severe that they become life-threatening. Anyone with allergies can experience anaphylaxis. However, some people with other underlying medical conditions, such as allergic asthma, may be even more susceptible to having a severe reaction, meaning it’s especially important for them to have anaphylaxis on their radar.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EverydayHealth.com

Eczema on the Ears and Eyebrows: Triggers, Treatment, and Prevention

Gail Porter had recently gotten into the habit of leaving a pair of tiny costume jewelry earrings in her ears while she slept at night. They were flat, circular, and gold in color — and the Los Angeles–based entertainment lawyer believed they were gold-filled, not gold-plated. That distinction...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MedicineNet.com

What Foods Can I Eat to Increase My Hemoglobin?

Every cell and organ in your body needs oxygen. Hemoglobin is a protein that carries oxygen from your lungs to every part of your body. Your red blood cells (RBCs) are containers for hemoglobin. Without hemoglobin, your blood cannot carry oxygen efficiently. Your tissues become starved of oxygen and cannot...
NUTRITION
recipesgram.com

Baileys Chocolate Mousse (10-Minutes Recipe)

This quick Baileys chocolate mousse recipe is so chocolaty and delicious and guess what – it will take you just 10 MINUTES to make it!. 16 oz soft tofu (GMO-free) 1 cup dark chocolate chips, melted (you can also use vegan chocolate) 1/3 cup Baileys Irish cream liqueur (you...
FOOD & DRINKS
MedicineNet.com

What Foods Are Good for Eye Health?

The health of your eye is directly associated with the health of the heart and blood vessels. Food can play a critical role in promoting eye and heart health. Certain nutrients present in food are essential for your overall eye health. Your eyes need all these nutrients to help prevent the following eye conditions:
HEALTH
CNET

How to Make Your Daily Walk More of a Workout

I go for a walk every single day without fail. Seriously, they're a scheduled part of my day. Not only does it get me some necessary fresh air while outdoors, but stepping away from my laptop to get my body moving has huge benefits for both the body and mind. Simply walking everyday can improve your mood and boost your energy, too.
WORKOUTS
jioforme.com

Medicinal Uses, Therapeutic Benefits For Hair, Diabetes And Supplements

Curry Leaves, that quintessential aromatic ingredient, found in the Indian households have innumerable health and therapeutic benefits. This tree being indigenous to India, Srilanka and many South east Asian countries is known by several vernacular names such as Kadi Patta or Meetha Neem in Hindi, Kariveppilai in Tamil, Karivepaaku in Tamil or Karivempu in Malayalam.
HEALTH
CNET

If You're Supposed to Eat 3 Meals a Day, Why Is It So Hard?

Three meals a day. That's what you're supposed to eat, according to conventional Western wisdom. But for a long time, I've failed to abide by that rule. I snack a lot, don't like to cook and have a bad habit of skipping meals until I am absolutely starving. I'm not...
NUTRITION
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

109K+
Followers
10K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy