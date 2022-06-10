Live PD set to return with new name

TULSA, Okla. — Former Co-Host of Live PD and former Tulsa Police Lt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin told FOX23 the show is coming back with a new name: On Patrol Live.

Larkin said he was pumped about the new show, and he explained it will show viewers what police departments across the country deal with on a day-to-day basis.

“The magic word everyone wants is transparency when it comes to policing, and I don’t know how anything could be more transparent than a live show that shows exactly what the men and woman in law enforcement are doing and dealing with each night,” Larkin said.

He also said he was disappointed with Live PD being taken off the air in 2020 when the killing of George Floyd sparked protests against police brutality across the U.S.

“My personal opinion, I disagreed with any law enforcement program going off the air because of what was going on in the country,” Larkin said. “Especially a show like that. That is a show that is showing you live in real time what is going on across the country.”

But this new show will give police a chance to show people what happens on the job.

“To watch the job, and not just the blurbs that pop up in the media or a group that wants to paint the picture. One way you get to see what the cops are dealing with from start to finish,” he said.

The show will be aired Friday and Saturday nights on Reelz, a cable channel that also provides content to streaming platforms. Eight police departments will be featured, but Tulsa police say they haven’t been contacted about a contract.

Larkin isn’t sure who exactly is on the roster either.

“I literally have no idea who’s gonna be a part of the eight departments we’re gonna start out here in how many ever weeks the show comes on,” he said.

