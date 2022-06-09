ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westlake, LA

Westlake Chemical plants in LA, KY to cut air pollution

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

WESTLAKE, La. (AP) — Three subsidiaries of a Texas-based petrochemical company on Thursday settled allegations that they violated federal and state pollution control laws.

The U.S. Department of Justice, in a news release, said Westlake Chemical Corporation agreed to make upgrades and perform compliance measures estimated to cost $110 million to resolve the complaint involving two facilities in Lake Charles, Louisiana and one in Calvert City, Kentucky.

The companies also will pay a $1 million civil penalty.

According to the complaint, the companies failed to properly operate and monitor their industrial flares, which resulted in excess emissions at the three facilities, the department said.

The settlement will eliminate thousands of tons of air pollution from flares, devices used to combust waste gases that would otherwise be released into the air, it said.

“The settlement’s significant reductions of hazardous and other air pollutants and greenhouse gases will serve to reduce exposure in the vulnerable nearby communities with environmental justice concerns,” said Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division.

Acting Assistant Administrator Larry Starfield of the EPA’s Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance said the settlement will require the Westlake companies to install pollution control and emissions monitoring equipment at the three facilities, reducing emissions of greenhouse gases and other harmful gases by thousands of tons per year.

“Those controls, plus a requirement for fence line monitoring of benzene emissions and corrective actions when benzene readings are high, will result in significant benefits for the local communities in Kentucky and Louisiana,” Starfield said.

The settlement requires the three facilities to install and operate air pollution control and monitoring technology to reduce flaring from eight flares at the three facilities. Once fully implemented, the pollution controls are estimated to reduce emissions of ozone-forming VOCs by 2,258 tons per year and of toxic air pollutants, including benzene, by 65 tons per year. The settlement is also expected to reduce emissions of climate-change-causing greenhouse gases, including carbon dioxide, methane and ethane, by over 50,733 tons per year.

The Westlake companies also will perform air quality monitoring that is designed to detect the presence of benzene at the fence lines of the three facilities. Monitoring results must be posted to a publicly available website, providing the neighboring communities with more information about their air quality.

The consent decree is subject to a 30-day public comment period and final court approval.

Comments / 0

Related
99.9 KTDY

Louisiana’s Heat Wave, When Will it End?

Louisiana residents are baking in another day of excessive heat and that has prompted many of you to ask, "when will it end"? Of course, those who have lived in The Boot for more than a summer or two know it gets hot and stays hot here for most of the summer. But the afternoon high temperatures we've been seeing here lately are excessive, especially for this early in the season.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KSLA

LDEQ declares Ozone Action Day due to Saharan dust in air

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) has declared an Ozone Action Day for Shreveport due to the amount of Saharan dust in the air. LDEQ officials say on Sunday, June 12, Saharan dust will gradually increase across Louisiana, limiting ozone development and raising particle levels. This will increase Air Quality Index (AQI) levels from low to mid-moderate across the state. Furthermore, on Monday, southwesterly winds will bring even more dust to the state, continuing to increase particle levels. This will particularly affect those in sensitive groups. On Tuesday, dust levels are expected to decrease slightly, however, due to high pressure aloft limiting mixing, AQI levels will remain high-moderate.
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Westlake, LA
Business
Lake Charles, LA
Business
Lake Charles, LA
Industry
Local
Kentucky Government
City
Westlake, LA
City
Lake Charles, LA
City
Calvert City, KY
State
Louisiana State
Lake Charles, LA
Society
Local
Kentucky Society
Lake Charles, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Industry
Local
Kentucky Business
Calvert City, KY
Government
Westlake, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
State
Kentucky State
Local
Louisiana Business
Local
Kentucky Industry
Westlake, LA
Industry
KTAL

Gator crossings: Be aware of potential road hazards

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) —The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is warning drivers to be on the lookout for potential wildlife hazards as the warmer weather approaches. Jeb Linscombe, the Alligator Program Manager for the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is warning drivers to be aware of animals,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
kalb.com

Fastest-growing parishes in Louisiana

(Stacker) - Why do people move from one county, parish or region to another? The usual suspects are jobs, family, significant others, and overall cost of living, but there are other elements at play. For those with children, moving within close proximity of a highly rated school district is a key contributing factor. For younger adults just starting out, living someplace with a vibrant social scene might be a top priority. And for those whose careers have wound down after a lifetime of work, finding retirement-friendly communities is the goal—communities deemed to be safe, offer accessibility to medical resources and leisure activities in equal measure, and be affordable for those on a limited income.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Pollutants
theadvocate.com

Court ruling Sunday appears to put special session back on track

A federal appeals court Sunday lifted a delay on a lower court ruling ordering new Louisiana congressional districts, which means a special session set to start Wednesday appears to be back on track. Republicans in the Legislature had been hoping the 5th U.S. Circuit of Appeals would stay a lower...
LOUISIANA STATE
Picayune Item

Weir repairs discussed by Supervisors

With the flow of the water at Wilson’s Slough continuing to head more towards Louisiana than Mississippi, drone footage was recently taken to see what can be done to rectify the problem. Les Dungan with Dungan Engineering showed the footage to the Board of Supervisors to demonstrate how much...
PICAYUNE, MS
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Separate June 11 Crashes in Louisiana Leave Two People Dead

Two Separate June 11 Crashes in Louisiana Leave Two People Dead. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on June 12, 2022, that on Saturday, June 11, 2022, just after 2:00 p.m., LSP Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 east of LA Hwy 3074. Steve Long, 68, of Simsboro, Louisiana, was killed in the crash. The preliminary investigation revealed that Long was driving a 2002 Nissan Xterra west on Interstate 20. The Nissan exited the roadway and collided with a parked 2019 Freightliner for unknown reasons.
RUSTON, LA
howafrica.com

Minority-Owned, Black-Led Firm Awarded $102.5M Levee & Drainage Canal Relocation Project in Louisiana

US Army Corps of Engineers, Vicksburg District, has awarded Greenup Cajun JV, LLC a $102.5 million dollar construction contract to build hurricane protection structures and move levees and drainage canals in Louisiana’s Plaquemines Parish. The company is minority-owned with a number of African American men and women in leadership roles. In addition, 64% of their non-seasonal employees identify as Black or African American.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
News Break
Politics
KPEL 96.5

Deadly “Heat Dome” Will Affect Southwest Louisiana

More than 25 million Americans will be under a heat alert this weekend as the Southwest portion of the United States braces for record high temperatures. This temperature will be rising in Southwest Louisiana as well. ...dangerous and deadly heat wave is on the way for the Southwest through the...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

La. 108 reopens following chemical leak at Indorama

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - La. 108 has reopened following a chemical leak at Indorama, authorities said. During the process of clearing a tank for maintenance, a pyronaptha mixture spilled, impacting soil and air quality, according to Damien Fryoux, with Indorama. The mixture contained benzene, he said. La. 108 was closed...
SULPHUR, LA
The Associated Press

Ohio governor signs bill allowing armed school employees

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio school districts could begin arming employees as soon as this fall under a bill signed into law Monday by GOP Gov. Mike DeWine. The law, as enacted, requires up to 24 hours of training before an employee can go armed, and up to eight hours of annual training. The training programs must be approved by the Ohio School Safety Center, and DeWine announced he’s ordering the center to require the maximum 24 hours and the maximum eight hours.
OHIO STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana OMV Alerts CDL and CLP Holders to Verify Medical Certificates, Cancellation Notices to be Sent Soon

Louisiana OMV Alerts CDL and CLP Holders to Verify Medical Certificates, Cancellation Notices to be Sent Soon. The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles advises commercial driver’s license (CDL) and commercial learner’s permit (CLP) holders to check the status of their medical certificates. On Monday, June 13, 2022, the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles will begin sending cancellation notices to CDL and CLP drivers with expired medical certificates. The notice will inform the driver that they have 30 days from the date of notification to submit an unexpired medical certificate to the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles or their commercial driving privileges will be revoked.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

940K+
Followers
456K+
Post
426M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy