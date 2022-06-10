Gridiron Grandpa: 59-year-old center still loves the game after two knee surgeries and a hip replacement surgery

Arden Roy Stewart passed away peacefully on Thursday June 9, 2022, surrounded by family. Arden was born in Teton, Idaho on October 27, 1936, to Samuel Laroy Stewart and to Alice Delila Curr Stewart. Arden attended school in Moody, Teton, and St Anthony and later Ricks College. Arden joined the National Guard and did his basic training at Fort Ord California. When he returned from basic training, he went on a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to New Zealand on the North Island. Prior to his mission he met Maureen Erikson, and this was the start of an on and off again courtship, and they later married in March of 1962. They moved to Teton and Arden started his farming career with his father at this time. Arden was a faithful member of the church and served in many callings over the years one of which was the Bishop of the Teton ward, he also served as the high priests' instructor for several years this was a calling that he dearly loved because he said that he learned so much for himself. Arden and Maureen raised three children during this time on earth and over the years he enjoyed the time that he spent with his grandkids. Arden was an avid sportsman and could be found fishing or hunting during any of his free time. In his later years fishing became more important than hunting and he loved to fish the Teton as much as he could. He is survived by his three children Erik (Bobbi) Stewart, Len (Angela) Stewart and Karen (Wyatt) Rose. He is also survived by ten grandchildren and seven Great Grand Kids. He was preceded in death by his wife, Maureen Erikson Stewart, his parents, his two sisters, and a grandson. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15, at the Teton LDS Chapel. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. Arden 10/27/1936 - 6/9/2022Stewart.

TETON, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO