Wahconah Boys Blank Oakmont in State Tourney

DALTON, Mass. -- The Wahconah boys lacrosse team has put up some big numbers the last couple of years. Add a very small one to the list. Joe Massaro stopped seven shots Thursday to backstop Wahconah to a shutout victory in the first round of the...
STATE COLLEGE — State College was the center of the PIAA volleyball world again Saturday as the top two teams in Pennsylvania squared off for the PIAA Class 3A boys volleyball title at Rec Hall. North Allegheny won its fourth state title in five years by defeating Central Dauphin,...
The Hampton boys basketball team will get some excitement this upcoming season when coach Joe Lafko collects his 500th career coaching victory. The Talbots this summer received some other exciting news. Peter Kramer, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard who last March helped Shady Side Academy to its first WPIAL boys basketball...
There was a time not too long ago when the Murrysville American Legion baseball team ruled District 31. The road to a title always traveled through Murrysville. But for different reasons, mainly the top players electing to play travel ball, the shine of the program has diminished. But a couple...
Dayvona Hogan enjoyed being able to keep her eyes on the varsity girls soccer team’s practice while she played for the Linton Middle School team. Hogan would wait until practice ended and eagerly wander over to talk to varsity coach Ashley DeVito. There was a natural curiosity for Hogan,...
After an injury-riddled junior season with Upper St. Clair High School just south of Pittsburgh, 2023 running back Jamaal Brown was just happy to be able to showcase exactly why Pitt made him a priority when he first arrived in the area. Brown, 5-foot-11, 210 pounds, is originally from central...
The Fox Chapel Area Schools Sports Hall of Fame has seven new members. The organization’s 25th induction banquet was held recently at the Harmar House where honorees ranged from a three-year starting football lineman at Penn State to a hometown District Justice. Miles Dieffenbach was a four-year starter for...
MERCER, Pa. — Adam Kekich drove from outside the front row to win Saturday night‘s 410 winged sprint car feature at Michael‘s Mercer Raceway. Kekich held off Danny Kuriger to win the 25-lap event, while Cody Bova, A.J. Flick and Bob Flelmlee rounded out the top five.
JASPER, Tennessee (WDEF)– A softball tournament was held, throughout today, to raise 5 thousand dollars for the families impacted by the last weekend’s fatal car accident that killed 4 people and put a 5th in the hospital. The community has come together, throughout this entire event, and organizers...
It’s rare for colleges to offer middle schoolers, although it’s becoming increasingly more common as the industry of recruiting continues to grow, but it’s also rare for seventh graders to stand at 6-foot-3, 180 pounds. 2027 quarterback Furian Inferrera from Game Changers Academy in Las Vegas, Nevada...
PITTSBURGH — Kenny is back in the Burgh after a four-year hiatus — the infamous Kenny Chesney concert has returned for its 11th summer. The crowds also returned, with fans flooding Art Rooney Avenue as early as 11 a.m., and with boats docking some two to three weeks ago to get a prime spot for the show. North Shore parking lots opened at 1 p.m., and the stadium gates opened at 4 p.m., several hours before the three opening acts (beginning at 5 p.m.) and Chesney (scheduled for 9 p.m.) took the stage.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Thousands crowded in and around Heinz Field for the Kenny Chesney concert.The country music star made his way back to Pittsburgh on Saturday after postponing several shows due to the coronavirus pandemic. "I'm so excited," said Leslie Bucci, a Neshannock Township resident. "No shoes, no shirt, no problem," a group of people sang outside the stadium before the show. Many tailgaters told KDKA-TV that they had tickets to the show since 2019. "They've been in my Apple Wallet since December 2019, and last year I was so upset when they canceled again," one fan said Saturday. Some people...
Three seminarians were ordained June 4 as transitional deacons by Auxiliary Bishop Mark A. Eckman of the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh. Those ordained are all in their final year of preparing for the priesthood. Jacob Gruber is a 2013 graduate of Baldwin High School. Following his second year of theology...
If you like jeeps, Western Pennsylvania is the place to be this weekend. The Bantam Jeep Heritage Festival is underway. It's a tribute event for the history behind Jeep, the people who created it, and its birthplace, which apparently is Butler, Pennsylvania. The family friendly event gives jeep enthusiasts on...
Widespread, damaging wind is the main threat with a weather system expected to move through the Pittsburgh area while residents are sleeping overnight Monday into Tuesday morning. “This has the potential of being a higher-end event we see once every several years or so,” National Weather Service meteorologist Jared Rackley...
Photo above courtesy of Happy Day Dessert Factory. Some of the reporting below originally appeared in a story by NEXTpittsburgh.com — sign up here for their free newsletter filled with all the latest news about the people driving change in our city and the innovative and cool things happening here.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Thousands crowded in and around Heinz Field on Saturday for the highly-anticipated Kenny Chesney concert. While many were concerned, including city leaders, about trash being left behind en masse in the parking lots, as of Sunday morning, the lots were mostly clean. RELATED: Kenny Chesney rocks out in Pittsburgh to packed crowdTrash cans were overflowed, as to be expected. Throughout the day, extra police patrols were out, including DUI rovers. Pittsburgh Public Safety tells KDKA that from the Bureau of EMS, there were 52 requests for service and 22 people transported to the hospital. No one was in critical condition when transported. So far, no arrests or any major issues have been reported.
Handley Court, the hilltop French Normandy-style estate in Fox Chapel where Dana and Duffy Hanna are raising their three children, has many apparent charms. Rustic and elegant, the sprawling seven-bedroom property at the top of Pasadena Drive has half-timbered white stucco walls topped with slate roofs and a jaunty ornamental turret. Built in 1923, it hugs three sides of a large central courtyard paved with granite Belgian block. Stone steps circling a fountain at the open end lead up to a walled formal lawn and gardens planted with several varieties of peonies.
JOE SIMMONS AND SANDRA BUNDY SIMMONS. JOE SIMMONS DIED, MAY 13. Although Joseph Simmons knew that the cancer was spreading and his condition was worsening, he still made it one last time to Dana’s Bakery to show his beloved wife of more than a decade, Sandra Bundy-Simmons, how to make the danishes and other sweet staples that Homewood residents and others had come to love for more than 40 years.
(File Photo of the Rivers Casino) (Pittsburgh, Pa.) Pa State Police at the Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh are reporting that 57-year-old Pittsburgh resident Richard White is being charged by Troopers with Forgery and Counterfeiting after he tried to use motion picture money to play a table game. Troopers say the...
Comments / 0