York County, NE

Massive hail storm causes destruction in York County

By NAOMY SNIDER York News-Times
North Platte Telegraph
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYORK COUNTY -- Mother Nature showed her wrath Tuesday night as a massive hail storm hit York and Fillmore counties. The storm swept through Hampton and made its way through the Henderson and McCool areas. With its high winds, the storm wrangled and whipped grain bins and power lines....

nptelegraph.com

1011now.com

Tornado confirmed in Gage County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Reports from the National Weather service show that a confirmed tornado touched down in Wymore in Gage County around 5:23 p.m. Saturday evening. Minutes previously, trained spotters reported a brief touch down of a tornado east of Blue Springs, also in Gage County. A resident who...
GAGE COUNTY, NE
Hampton, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Storms ravage through southeast Nebraska

WYMORE, Neb. -- Southeast Nebraska received damage in Saturday night storms. Parts of Gage County, like Beatrice's KWBE station, were without power part of the evening. Over 1,000 customers were still without power in Gage County as of 9:00 p.m. Many eastern counties were in severe thunderstorm warnings and tornado...
WYMORE, NE
iheart.com

Saturday storms bring giant hail to SE Nebraska

(Omaha, NE) — There'll be clean up today in parts of Eastern Nebraska after severe storms with giant hail last night. In the Omaha area there are reports of quarter size hail, and tree and roof damage. About 3,000 customers lost power, according to the Omaha Public Power District.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Severe Weather June 11, 2022

Storms formed Saturday afternoon and dropped 2-3.75″ hail with confirmed tornadoes in portions of SE Nebraska. Tornadoes were confirmed 4 miles SW of Barneston as well as over Wymore, which is 12 miles SE of Beatrice. This was happening around 5:30pm Saturday. Large hail was also reported in parts...
BEATRICE, NE
KMBC.com

Tornado damage reported in Marysville, KS near Nebraska border

MARYSVILLE, Kan. — While no damage was reported in the immediate Kansas City area overnight, that doesn't mean some of us weren't awakened by noise and rain. Viewer video from Plattsburg, Mo. shows lots of lightning as a severe storm moved through overnight. Storms packed up to 60 mph...
MARYSVILLE, KS
1011now.com

Residents displaced after house fire in south Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue says they put out a small fire in a home’s basement Sunday night in south Lincoln. Battalion Chief Eddie Mueller tells 10/11 NOW they were called to the home just after 9:30 p.m. on a report of smoke inside. The home is located in the Southwood Neighborhood, north of 27th & Old Cheney.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Tornado Watch Issued Until 10 PM

TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 345 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 335 PM CDT SAT JUN 11 2022 TORNADO WATCH 345 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS . NEBRASKA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BURT BUTLER CASS COLFAX CUMING DODGE DOUGLAS GAGE JEFFERSON JOHNSON LANCASTER NEMAHA OTOE PAWNEE RICHARDSON SALINE SARPY SAUNDERS SEWARD STANTON THURSTON WASHINGTON WAYNE $$
NORMAN, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Colfax, Dodge by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 15:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-11 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Colfax; Dodge The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Colfax County in northeastern Nebraska Western Dodge County in east central Nebraska * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 336 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of Snyder, or 17 miles southwest of West Point, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near North Bend around 350 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COLFAX COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Nebraska lake closed for blue-green algae

They're having a big party over in Bellevue this weekend and raising money to help the community at the same time. Washington County school janitor accused of sending explicit photos to student. Updated: 5 hours ago. A group of students went to the principal and showed a text message from...
BELLEVUE, NE
York News-Times

Watch now: More than half paved, Lincoln's South Beltway set to open in less than a year

The first bite of earth for the South Beltway came out of a cornfield near U.S. 77 and Saltillo Road in May 2020. Then contractors took another. And another. Two years later, Hawkins Construction and its army of dozers, diggers, scrapers and haulers have moved 5.25 million cubic yards of dirt along the 11-mile-long construction site — enough to fill nearly 300,000 dump trucks.
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Guatemala native owns two Grand Island companies

When Honorio Bravo moved to the United States from Guatemala in 1999, he didn’t have much. Now he owns two Grand Island businesses. One of his companies is called HR Bravo Construction. “Mostly we do paint, flooring and trimwork,” Bravo said. You might call it carpentry work, he added....
GRAND ISLAND, NE
klkntv.com

1 dead after motorcycle crash in southeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 24-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash Saturday night in southeast Lincoln, according to LPD. Authorities said around 9:45 p.m. a motorcycle was traveling northbound on south 84th when it struck an SUV that was southbound, turning east onto Augusta Drive. The driver...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash at 84th & Glynoaks

The challenge brought out hundreds of people, one as young as three-years-old, all to remember our fallen soldiers and learn their stories. Meet Nico! He will be available when the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center opens Tuesday morning. Police investigating after shooting victim arrives at Lincoln hospital. Updated: 5 hours ago.
LINCOLN, NE
NebraskaTV

3 day horse show in Grand Island features a unique breed

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A three-day horse show in Grand Island featured a unique breed, distinguished by their signature coloration and markings. The Appaloosa horse was first bred and raised by the Nez Perce Indians in the Idaho and Montana regions. An Appaloosa typically has modeling, or markings, around the nose and eyes, and are white towards their back end with spots. They are often considered a versatile breed and used for many different things.
GRAND ISLAND, NE

