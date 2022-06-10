ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

CMPD announces ‘Adult Diversion Program’ to give young people a second chance

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is teaming up with Lowe’s to give young people a second chance.

On Thursday, they announced the launch of an Adult Diversion Program. The department said it’s an extension of their Youth Diversion Program.

It’s geared toward young adults, ages 18 to 24, charged with low-level crimes. Participants will take part in classes ranging from three months to a year, with the opportunity to get a job when they finish.

“Even behind the classes is to get their mindset into being productive citizens in to say that, not only is that job going to be waiting for you, or we’re going to help you find employment, they have the desire and the motivation to now get out and work,” said CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings.

CMPD’s Youth Diversion Program has had 4,000 participants since 2013 and said 92% of them have not re-offended.

“I’m proud of the accomplishments of the CMPD’s existing Youth Diversion Program,” Jennings said. “Since 2013, nearly 4,000 participants have successfully completed the training. 92% of our participants do not re-offend. They gain valuable life lessons and skills to become successful adults. I know the Adult Diversion Program will give those same opportunities for young adults to better themselves.”

Lowe’s, an executive sponsor of the Adult Diversion Program, also donated $48,650 to cover program costs this year.

