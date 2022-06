CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. - A UTV accident results in a fatality and serious injuries. According to reports from the Missouri Highway Patrol, 55-year-old Donald J. Lay, of St. Charles, was traveling westbound at Chapel UTV Trail on Wildwood Estates Drive when he attempted to dive a UTV up an extreme incline at approximately 12 a.m. on Saturday. The vehicle lost traction, overturned, and rolled down the hill.

CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO ・ 17 HOURS AGO