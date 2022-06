The updated European Union code of practice is set to bring in tighter rules for social media giants in order to curb fake accounts on the platforms. What Happened: According to an EU document accessed by Reuters, tech giants like Alphabet Inc's GOOGL GOOG Google, Meta Platforms Inc's META Facebook, and Twitter Inc TWTR will have to take measures to counter deepfakes and fake accounts on their platforms, else they would be penalized with hefty fines under an updated code of practice.

