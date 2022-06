William Paul Cochran, 72, of Portland, died on June 10, 2022, in Little Rock. He was born on December 4, 1949, to his parents, Earl and Maxine Gary Cochran. Paul was a member of Portland United Methodist Church where he enjoyed singing in the choir. He was a Vietnam veteran, a graduate of the University of Arkansas where he received a bachelor’s degree in agriculture, and worked as a farmer.

