PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone. It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar early on despite a few small sprinkles or light showers. A few more of these scattered showers develop in the morning hours today and linger into the lunch hour. They’ll be small and brief, and shouldn’t have too much of an impact on the morning commute. But if you want to be sure you stay on time this morning, go ahead and pack the umbrella in case you happen upon one of these scattered showers this morning. It could very well be a small downpour if you catch it.

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO