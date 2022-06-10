ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northville, MI

Autism center in Northville teaches job skills and provides community to teens, adults

By Roop Raj
fox2detroit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Living and Learning Enrichment Center offers over 35...

www.fox2detroit.com

Comments / 0

fox2detroit.com

26 Michigan flood and emergency home repair programs available for residents

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan's season of extreme weather is starting to kick into gear, including threats of record-setting heat striking Southeast Michigan this week. There is also potential for severe storms Monday night arriving around 7 p.m. Severe storms mean powerful wind gusts and potential for heavy rainfall in...
DETROIT, MI
Northville, MI
Michigan Society
fox2detroit.com

Thousands celebrate Motor City Pride in downtown Detroit on Saturday

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Thousands gathered at Hart Plaza for Motor City Pride on Saturday. Over 40,000 people attended in celebration at Michigan's largest pride event. "Coming here was amazing… beautiful energy. I love it I had fun I got a lot of merchandise." Attendees decked out everything...
DETROIT, MI
HometownLife.com

Let's grab a drink! Distillery opens new tasting room in Livonia

The owners of Livonia's newest spot to order a drink believe they've made a little history. The owners of BBS Distilleries conducted some research and found they appear to be the first (legal) distillery making spirits in the western Wayne County community since the 1850s when the community banned liquor. That's given the three owners a point of pride as they open a new tasting room on the Livonia/Redford Township border.
LIVONIA, MI
fox2detroit.com

Teen, 2 women shot in Roseville; juvenile in custody

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three people were injured during a shooting Sunday afternoon in Roseville. Roseville police say they responded to a report of multiple shots fired in the 26000 block of Kelly, near Frazho and I-94. "Upon arrival, officers encountered a chaotic scene and quickly took control. Officers...
ROSEVILLE, MI
fox2detroit.com

11-year-old's gaming bus business broken into, ransacked

FOX 2 - An 11-year-old boy needs help after thieves stole from his video gaming bus. Jaylen Staley tried to explain the ransacking of his Level Up Wit Jay gaming business. "They took a bunch of stuff, it was like, broken," he said. His mom says the thieves got away...
WIXOM, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

65-year-old Livingston County man with dementia is missing, police say

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. – A 65-year-old Livingston County man with dementia is missing and police are asking anyone with information to come forward. Mark Lapinsky was last seen at the 9100 block of Cedar Lake Road in Putnam Township on report of a missing person. Lapinsky was last seen at his home at 4 p.m. Friday (June 10) and is believed to be on foot.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
detroitpeoplesplatform.org

Racial Justice Organizers say “NO!’ to Fisher Body Plant 21

Racial Justice Organizers say “NO!’ to Fisher Body Plant 21. The public funded luxury redevelopment will perpetuate Detroit’s housing crisis. Detroit, MI – Detroit People’s Platform has been closely monitoring the Community Benefits process for the Fisher Body Plant 21 project. The luxury apartment housing development situated in the historic Hastings Street locale, is heavily subsidized with roughly $50 million in various tax abatements, tax credits, grants and incentives. The size of the investment and the public support has triggered the city’s Community Benefits Ordinance.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Police find body of missing Oakland County woman in Warren motel

Police say the body of a missing Oakland County woman that was found over the weekend in a Warren motel may have been the victim of an overdose. Officers were called Saturday to the Motel 6 at 8300 Chicago Boulevard east of Van Dyke Avenue by the family of a missing woman out of Royal Oak for a check the welfare report.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Mackinac Island Outbreak Brings COVID Reminders From State

While the state isn’t dealing with the restrictions and lockdowns of the height of the pandemic, there are still reminders COVID is still around. Last week nearly 1,400 people attended the Detroit Regional Chamber Mackinac Policy Conference on Mackinac Island. In the days that followed, more than 40 attendees tested positive for COVID-19.
MACKINAC ISLAND, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Two Metro Detroit brothers flying high after airport design competition

NORTHVILLE, Mich. – Two local brothers displayed their engineering skills in a global design competition. Their work was inspiring and may have you looking at airports in a whole new way. The Akinyemi brothers of Northville won high honors with their teams at the 2022 FAA airport design challenge....

