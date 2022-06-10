Autism center in Northville teaches job skills and provides community to teens, adults

Racial Justice Organizers say “NO!’ to Fisher Body Plant 21. The public funded luxury redevelopment will perpetuate Detroit’s housing crisis. Detroit, MI – Detroit People’s Platform has been closely monitoring the Community Benefits process for the Fisher Body Plant 21 project. The luxury apartment housing development situated in the historic Hastings Street locale, is heavily subsidized with roughly $50 million in various tax abatements, tax credits, grants and incentives. The size of the investment and the public support has triggered the city’s Community Benefits Ordinance.
