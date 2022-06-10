ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

UK jobs market lost a bit more momentum in May, REC says

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TTEda_0g69mfGl00

LONDON, June 10 (Reuters) - British employers added staff in May at the slowest pace since early 2021, according to a survey that adds to signs that the labour market is losing some of its heat.

A measure of permanent staff hiring by accountants KPMG and the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) fell for a sixth month to 59.2 from 59.8 in April, but remained well above the 50 threshold for growth.

The survey's gauge of temporary staff hiring in May also fell to its lowest since early last year.

The Bank of England has expressed concern that the surge in demand for staff could create longer-term inflation pressure after prices recently leapt on the reopening of the global economy followed by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The BoE is widely expected to increase interest rates for the fifth time since December on June 16.

Neil Carberry, REC chief executive, said the number of vacancies remained high although there was another slight decrease in the growth rate for salaries and temporary pay.

"The market for temporary work is stabilising faster than for permanent staff, which could suggest a little caution creeping into employers' thinking in the face of high inflation," he said.

The loss of about half a million people from the jobs market from before the coronavirus pandemic represented a major strategic issue for Britain, he said.

Reporting by William Schomberg, editing by Andy Bruce

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Britain orders review of fuel market as pump prices surge

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - Britain's competition watchdog has been asked by the government to review the retail fuel market to see whether a cut in duty has been passed onto consumers as prices at the pump hit unprecedented highs. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said on Sunday the investigation would...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Stocks slide, dollar gains on hot U.S. inflation data

NEW YORK, June 10 (Reuters) - Global equity markets slumped and the dollar strengthened on Friday after a bigger-than-expected U.S. inflation spike in May raised concerns the Federal Reserve may tighten policy for too long and cause a sharp slowdown. The U.S. consumer price index increased 8.6% last month, the...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rec#Interest Rates#Thomson Reuters#Uk#Kpmg#The Bank Of England#Boe
Reuters

Bear market beckons as U.S. stocks' 2022 descent deepens

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The stock market’s brutal year neared a grim milestone as the S&P 500’s slide on Monday threatened to leave it in a bear market for the first time since March 2020, fueled by worries over sky high inflation, a hawkish Federal Reserve and future economic growth.
STOCKS
Reuters

Facing record inflation, Biden chides Exxon, oil companies for profits

LOS ANGELES, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday accused the U.S. oil industry, and Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) in particular, of capitalizing on a supply shortage to fatten profits after a report showed inflation surging to a new 40-year record. U.S. consumer inflation accelerated in May...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Jobs
Reuters

Japan's defence minister slams nuclear neighbours who 'ignore rules'

SINGAPORE, June 11 (Reuters) - Manoeuvres by China and Russia have sharpened security concerns in East Asia, Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi said in unusually strong comments on Saturday, adding that Japan was on the front lines as neighbours tried to upend international norms. "Japan is surrounded by actors that...
POLITICS
Reuters

New Zealand says Pacific islands can make own decisions on China ties

SINGAPORE, June 11 (Reuters) - New Zealand Minister of Defence Peeni Henare said on Saturday that Pacific island nations have the freedom to make their own decisions about cooperation with China, as Beijing seeks closer military ties with the strategically important region. China signed a security pact with the Solomon...
POLITICS
Motley Fool

Stitch Fix Stock in Tatters on Earnings Miss, Weak Guidance, Job Cuts

Fiscal Q3 sales were down 8% year over year, which was essentially in line with Wall Street's consensus estimate. The company's loss was wider than analysts had expected. Management expects fiscal Q4 sales will be down 13% to 15% year over year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
STOCKS
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar slides for fourth day as bond yields surge

* Canadian dollar weakens 0.6% against the greenback * Hits its weakest since May 25 at 1.2876 * Price of U.S. oil falls 1% * Canadian 10-year yield touches an 11-year high at 3.453% TORONTO, June 13 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell to its lowest level in nearly three weeks against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on Monday as oil prices fell and investors weighed the prospect of aggressive interest rate hikes by global central banks to tackle inflation. Government bonds extended a bruising selloff, equity markets tumbled and the safe-haven U.S. dollar resumed its march towards two-decade highs ahead of a big week for central banks, including a Federal Reserve policy decision on Wednesday. Investors worry that aggressive monetary tightening by the Fed could tip the U.S. economy into recession. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, dropped as a flare-up in COVID-19 cases in Beijing dented hopes of a Chinese demand rebound. U.S. crude prices fell 1% to $119.42 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.6% lower at 1.2863 to the greenback, or 77.74 U.S. cents, its fourth consecutive day of losses. The currency touched its weakest since May 25 at 1.2876. Still, speculators have cut their bearish bets on the Canadian dollar, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. As of June 7, net short positions had fallen to 1,062 contracts from 7,007 in the prior week. Money markets see about a 75% chance that the Bank of Canada would hike interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point next month after data on Friday showed the Canadian economy adding more jobs in May than expected. Canadian government bond yields were higher across a flatter curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year touched its highest since April 2011 at 3.453% before dipping to 3.419%, up 6.6 basis points on the day. The gap between the 2- and 10-year yields narrowed by 1.3 basis points to 10.3 basis points, trading at nearly its narrowest since March 2020. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Alison Williams)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Brazil posts trade surplus of $4.9 bln in May

BRASILIA, June 13 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a $4.9 billion trade surplus in May, official data showed on Monday, above the $4.6 billion surplus forecast in a Reuters poll with economists. Year-to-date, the trade balance surplus reached $25.1 billion, down from $26.6 billion in the same period in 2021. (Reporting...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Oil rises on tight supplies; trade choppy on demand worries

NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Monday in a session of volatile trade, as tight global supplies outweighed worries that demand would be pressured by a flare-up in COVID-19 cases in Beijing and more interest rate hikes. Brent crude rose 68 cents to $122.69 a barrel...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Reuters

476K+
Followers
339K+
Post
227M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy