Dunkirk, NY

Historic E.M. Cotter Fireboat Pulls into Dunkirk Harbor

chautauquatoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA historic fireboat pulled into Dunkirk Harbor on Thursday as part of the city's first weekend of summer events. The Edward M....

chautauquatoday.com

chautauquatoday.com

Fredonia Fire Department Completes Station Renovation

The Fredonia Fire Department's station has a new renovated look, and the department held a ceremony on Saturday to celebrate its renovation. According to the department, the nearly two-year-long project included exterior structure and cosmetic renovation, as well as upgrades and renovation for laundry facilities and its EMS supply room. The exterior of the department's museum was also painted to match the architect's rendering, and new lightning now adorns the facade and hose tower. President Julius Leone spoke about the history of the building and introduced local dignitaries, while Chaplain Robert Hayward guided the prayer of dedication of the station and anointing of the apparatus.
FREDONIA, NY
chautauquatoday.com

First responders rescue man who fell in gorge

A 25-year-old man fell about 15 feet in the Chautauqua Gorge off Hannum Road in the town of Chautauqua late Sunday night. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the call around 11:30 pm along with Chautauqua County EMS, the Mayville Fire Department and the County Tech Team. The man suffered apparent injuries in the fall and was extricated from a creek bed. He was flown to UPMC Hamot in Erie, Pennsylvania for further treatment.
CHAUTAUQUA, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Firefighters Respond to House Fire on Winsor Street

Firefighters in Jamestown were called out to a house fire early Sunday morning on the city's south side. County dispatchers say crews responded to the blaze at 15 Winsor Street at about 5:45 AM. No further information is available at this time. Photos by the 716 Network.
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

City of Dunkirk Opens Little Lending Library

A ribbon-cutting was held on Friday in Dunkirk's Washington Park for a new Little Lending Library, a joint project between the Western New York P-TECH Academy and the Dunkirk-Fredonia Rotary Club. Mayor Willie Rosas, city staff, P-TECH representative and rotarians were on hand for the event. The Little Lending Library was created, designed and built by P-TECH students under the direction of Principal William Smock and welding instructor Jeremy Bryant. Rotarians, students and community members are encouraged to bring new or gently used books to the Washington Park Little Lending Library whenever possible, as well as the Little Free Library at the Wheelock School in Fredonia.
DUNKIRK, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Multi-agency response saves a life

Brockport Firefighters (BFD), the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) and Monroe Ambulance were dispatched for a motor vehicle accident in the area of 538 Salmon Creek Road in the Town of Sweden on June 1 at 11:30 a.m. The caller stated a car had struck a tree, one person was trapped inside, and the vehicle was on fire. Due to the proximity to the Town of Ogden, and the seriousness of the incident, officers from the Ogden Police Department (OPD) responded immediately with the Deputies from MCSO. Deputy Fire Chief (DC) Jose Medina (BFD) requested Spencerport Fire Department (SFD) be added to the assignment as he called enroute to the scene.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
YourErie

Neighbors of blighted home comment on demolition

A blighted home in the City of Erie was torn down on Thursday. Chelsea Swift was live in the studio with more about what area residents say this means for their neighborhood. Chestnut Street residents say this will improve their neighborhood. They say police were often responding to drug overdose calls from that residence. A […]
ERIE, PA
WIVB

Male found dead underneath Kensington Expressway overpass

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A male was found dead Saturday afternoon underneath a Buffalo bridge. Buffalo Police officers found the person around 2 p.m. underneath the Kensington Expressway overpass at Michigan Avenue and Cherry Street. The cause of death is not yet known, according to BPD. An autopsy is...
BUFFALO, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Shot Overnight on the City's Northside.

Rochester police are investigating a shooting overnight on the city's northside. Someone opened fire at a 29-year-old man sitting in a car parked on Leo Street, between Remington Street and Joseph Avenue. Several rounds hit the car, and the man was wounded. The man is recovering at Rochester General, and...
ROCHESTER, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Angola man cited after head-on crash on Route 60 in the town of Charlotte

An Angola man who allegedly attempted to pass another vehicle in a no passing zone is facing several charges after a head-on collision on Route 60 in the Town of Charlotte Monday morning. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says the crash occurred shortly after 7 am when 49-year-old John Lemke was driving a pickup truck that struck a construction vehicle that was pulling a trailer. Four occupants of the construction vehicle suffered minor injuries. The driver was taken to Brooks Memorial for evaluation, while the other occupants refused treatment. Lemke was also injured and transported to the Dunkirk based hospital. The Sheriff's Office says Lemke's license was found to have ten New York State suspensions and revocations. He's been cited for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 2nd degree alcohol related, switched plates, unsafe passing, failure to keep right and other traffic violations. Lemke will appear in Charlotte Town Court at a later date.
ANGOLA, NY

