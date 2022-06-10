Ron DeSantis Signs Janet Cruz’s, Elizabeth Fetterhoff’s Bill on Domestic Violence Restraining Orders

This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a proposal from state Sen. Janet Cruz, D-Tampa, and state Rep. Elizabeth Fetterhoff, R-DeLand, changing the filing process of domestic violence restraining orders.

The new law will “allow Clerks of Court statewide to transmit these important protective injunction documents to Sheriff’s Offices electronically as certified copies, instead of via hardcopy through the postal service, as is currently required.”

Cruz’s office noted that “by allowing these documents to be sent electronically, we can shorten the timeline for respondents to be served with injunctions and increase government efficiency, all while vastly improving the safety of petitioners and domestic violence survivors.”

The legislators weighed in on the governor signing their bill into law.

“I am so proud to have passed this fantastic bill alongside my House counterpart, Representative Fetterhoff,” said Cruz. “My bill seeks to protect domestic violence survivors in their hour of need by expediting and streamlining the process for transmitting and serving protective injunctions against respondents. Currently, many local Sheriff Offices or law enforcement agencies only accept domestic violence documents by mail which causes a delay in the serving process. Why should anyone have to wait for protection while the postal service attempts to deliver a protective order?”

“Thank you to Governor DeSantis for signing this important piece of legislation. HB 905 addresses outdated bureaucratic processes that should not be a barrier or delay to a victim’s safety. It was shocking to learn that domestic violence injunctions were still being sent through the mail or even hand-delivered and not being sent through an existing secure system. This is a common-sense solution that will save countless victims lives. I want to thank Senator Cruz for championing this legislation through the Senate,” said Fetterhoff.