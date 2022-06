Despite how you may feel if you own a business here in NJ, a recent poll shows that the business climate here in New Jersey has improved in the past few years. According to an article on ROI-NJ.com, a recent Rutgers Eagleton poll shows that nearly 2 in 3 residents viewed New Jersey as an “excellent” or “good” place to find a job, while 1 in 2 said it was an “excellent” or “good” place to start a business. (Last time these polling results were released was 2015 and they have improved vastly since then.)

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 3 HOURS AGO