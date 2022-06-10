ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Norfolk Harborfest kicks off with Parade of Sail

By Andrew Robinson
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — This weekend, the Mermaid City is welcoming back Harborfest into the port for the first time since 2019, and Town Point Park is looking to be in shipshape.

“From the family activities that are free, to our craft beer and wine garden for the adults, we’ve got mermaids, we got pirates, we’ve got live entertainment,” said Jordan Lett, Marketing Director Norfolk Fest e vents.

Lett says the setup has been a year-long planning event and is glad to set up shop again.

“It’s amazing to have it back. We are in the memory-making business. Our company is about bringing people together, the community together, providing great entertainment for the City of Norfolk,” said Lett.

Lett says they are expecting upwards of 100-150,000 people to line up at Waterside Drive this weekend.

Harborfest to impact traffic on land and water

Vendor Adam Davis, who drove from Nashville to set up a booth for his business Southern Comfort Swings, is ready for the large crowd.

“It’s great to be back here and it’s a great area of the show. Norfolk does a great job, everybody getting here, getting in, getting out, just a great laid back event,” said Davis.

This year, the stage is set for what could be a successful weekend with musical talents, fireworks, and a new addition of a drone show on Friday night.

“It’s action-packed, we got something for everybody,” said Lett. “Bring the kids, bring the family, there’s tons to do, and it’s all free and open to the public”

Smoldering Spirit of Norfolk being dewatered, considered a loss

Harborfest’s activities kicked off Friday at noon with the Parade of Sail and will continue through Sunday.

One of the boats was the Schooner Sultana, a replica of a revenue cutter that work for the British Navy. It’s believed to be the most accurate example of American 18thcentury shipbuilding.

Festevents says it is dedicating this year’s Parade of Sail to the Spirit of Norfolk , which caught on fire with more than 100 people on board Tuesday. There were no injuries reported.

