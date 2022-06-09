ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Recent killings bring attention to domestic violence in Indianapolis; what you should know

By Jake Allen, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17tgQ0_0g69hHSU00

If you are in immediate danger from domestic violence, call 9-1-1. For anonymous, confidential help, 24/7, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE) or 1-800-787-3224 (TTY).

Two recent killings are bringing attention to domestic violence in Indianapolis.

"Both of these cases illustrate a couple of different issues,” said Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears. “They are both domestic cases, where we have individuals who lost their lives who were involved in difficult relationships that resulted in violence."

Kayla Bowling, 29, was riding her bike on the southeast side of Indianapolis when she was struck by a vehicle driven by her ex-boyfriend on June 1, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Kyle Rigdon, 27, was arrested and charged with murder in connection with Bowling’s death.

Previous coverage:'She was my baby': Indianapolis woman dies in hit-and-run, ex-boyfriend charged with murder

The woman’s parents told investigators she had been stalked and harassed by Rigdon. Bowling was terrified of Rigdon as he seemed to always know where she was, according to police.

Andre Smith, 26, was struck by a car multiple times outside a pub on the city's northeast side on June 3. Gaylyn Morris told a witness Smith was her boyfriend and that he was cheating on her before she struck him with the car, according to police.

Morris was charged with murder in connection with Smith’s death. She told a witness she used an Apple AirTag and GPS to follow Smith then found him at a bar before striking him with her car in the parking lot, according to police.

Mears said the two cases serve as a reminder that domestic violence can turn deadly.

“It's important you always get the help of professionals,” Mears said. “One of the toughest cycles to break is the cycle of domestic violence and often times it takes people more than one time to get out of these abusive relationships."

The Morris case also brings attention to technology that can be used to track another person, he said.

“We also need to be mindful of how modern technology is changing and how people are able to track other people,” Mears said. “If you are trying to get out of a difficult relationship, you need to be mindful that this technology could be used to track your whereabouts."

Danyette Smith, director of Domestic Violence Programming with Indianapolis' Office of Public Health and Safety, said her department, launched in January, is meant to serve as a liaison between victims and survivors of domestic violence and the resources they need that are already in the community.

The program is funded through the city’s Office of Public Health and Safety and can be reached at 317-210-0866 or champions@indypsf.org.

"Each individual person's needs are different but we are ready to connect them with the resources after assessing what they need,” Smith said. “That could be emergency shelter placement or assist in getting protection orders. If it's stalking, please reach out to us."

In Indianapolis and across the U.S., there has been a spike in reports of domestic violence, coinciding with the onset on the coronavirus pandemic.

From 2019 to 2020, the number of domestic violence cases assigned to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police detectives nearly doubled — jumping from 2,601 to 5,016, according to data from the department. In 2021, detectives were assigned 5,524 such cases.

One in four women and one in seven men aged 18 and older in the U.S. have been the victim of severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime, according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline. Women ages 18 to 34 generally experience the highest rates of intimate partner violence in the U.S., according to the hotline.

In April, Smith said a shooting in which a woman and her father were killed was likely the result of domestic violence. From the scene of the shooting, she spoke of several resources in Indianapolis for the victims of domestic violence, including The Julian Center, Silent No More and Beacon of Hope Crisis Center.

The Julian Center has a 24-hour crisis line that can be reached at 317-920-9320. Silent No More can be reached by calling 317-728-6733 or texting 317-728-6733.

The Beacon of Hope Crisis Center line can be reached by calling 317-731-6140.

Contact Jake Allen at jake.allen@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jake_Allen19.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 59

IMPD to host inaugural teen academy

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is hosting a brand new program for the next generation. The inaugural IMPD Teen Academy will be held at the J Everett Light Career Center from June 27-July 1. Participants will be able to learn about local laws, conflict resolution, crime scene...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

7 people shot in 6 shootings Sunday across Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Seven people were shot Sunday in six separate shootings across Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. IMPD says a person was shot and walked into Community Hospital North just bore 6 a.m. Sunday. The person was awake and breathing, according to police. Around 2:30...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Marion County, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
County
Marion County, IN
cbs4indy.com

Former IMPD commander, retired captain dies at 61

INDIANAPOLIS — A former Indianapolis police commander and retired captain has died from cancer at the age of 61. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced Sunday the death of former East District Commander Michael Bruin. Bruin, who went by Mike according to IMPD, was a retired captain. Captain Bruin...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wlds.com

Overton Sentenced For Role in 2019 Jackson Murder

An Indianapolis, Indiana woman will spend the next 20 years of her life in prison for her role in the death of a former Jacksonville resident. 27 year old Britney Overton was sentenced to 20 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections on Thursday after she pleaded guilty o a charge of robbery resulting in a serious bodily injury on May 19th in connection to the murder of 23 year old Alexander D. Jackson, formerly of Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Shooting#Stalking#Violent Crime
wrtv.com

At least 7 shot in Indianapolis in 5-hour window

INDIANAPOLIS — Several people were shot Sunday morning in Indianapolis, according to IMPD. Between the hours of 1 and 6 a.m., officers received calls for one person shot in the 3100 block of Beeler Avenue on the city's west side, two people shot in the 9200 block of Sussex Terrace on the city's east side and four walk-in people shot at local hospitals.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

7 injured overnight in three Indy shootings, arrest made in one

INDIANAPOLIS — Seven people are recovering from injuries after three different shootings across the city overnight. One woman is injured and another is in critical condition after one shooting occurred at an east side apartment complex. Officers were called just before 2 a.m. Sunday to Sussex Terrace and found...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD, ISP initiative working to put brakes on reckless driving

INDIANAPOLIS — A new initiative between the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and Indiana State Police is working to crack down on reckless driving in Marion County. “This year our city has seen too many examples of how reckless or negligent driving can be deadly,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett. “Our message today is clear: knock it […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wrtv.com

Indy man convicted in June 2020 east side homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been convicted in the June 2020 death of Ashley Richardson. Kendale Abel was convicted this week after a three-day trial. According to police records, on June 9, 2020 officers were called to a residence of W. 33rd Street where they found Richardson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
893K+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy