Recent killings bring attention to domestic violence in Indianapolis; what you should know

If you are in immediate danger from domestic violence, call 9-1-1. For anonymous, confidential help, 24/7, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE) or 1-800-787-3224 (TTY).

Two recent killings are bringing attention to domestic violence in Indianapolis.

"Both of these cases illustrate a couple of different issues,” said Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears. “They are both domestic cases, where we have individuals who lost their lives who were involved in difficult relationships that resulted in violence."

Kayla Bowling, 29, was riding her bike on the southeast side of Indianapolis when she was struck by a vehicle driven by her ex-boyfriend on June 1, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Kyle Rigdon, 27, was arrested and charged with murder in connection with Bowling’s death.

Previous coverage:'She was my baby': Indianapolis woman dies in hit-and-run, ex-boyfriend charged with murder

The woman’s parents told investigators she had been stalked and harassed by Rigdon. Bowling was terrified of Rigdon as he seemed to always know where she was, according to police.

Andre Smith, 26, was struck by a car multiple times outside a pub on the city's northeast side on June 3. Gaylyn Morris told a witness Smith was her boyfriend and that he was cheating on her before she struck him with the car, according to police.

Morris was charged with murder in connection with Smith’s death. She told a witness she used an Apple AirTag and GPS to follow Smith then found him at a bar before striking him with her car in the parking lot, according to police.

Mears said the two cases serve as a reminder that domestic violence can turn deadly.

“It's important you always get the help of professionals,” Mears said. “One of the toughest cycles to break is the cycle of domestic violence and often times it takes people more than one time to get out of these abusive relationships."

The Morris case also brings attention to technology that can be used to track another person, he said.

“We also need to be mindful of how modern technology is changing and how people are able to track other people,” Mears said. “If you are trying to get out of a difficult relationship, you need to be mindful that this technology could be used to track your whereabouts."

Danyette Smith, director of Domestic Violence Programming with Indianapolis' Office of Public Health and Safety, said her department, launched in January, is meant to serve as a liaison between victims and survivors of domestic violence and the resources they need that are already in the community.

The program is funded through the city’s Office of Public Health and Safety and can be reached at 317-210-0866 or champions@indypsf.org.

"Each individual person's needs are different but we are ready to connect them with the resources after assessing what they need,” Smith said. “That could be emergency shelter placement or assist in getting protection orders. If it's stalking, please reach out to us."

In Indianapolis and across the U.S., there has been a spike in reports of domestic violence, coinciding with the onset on the coronavirus pandemic.

From 2019 to 2020, the number of domestic violence cases assigned to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police detectives nearly doubled — jumping from 2,601 to 5,016, according to data from the department. In 2021, detectives were assigned 5,524 such cases.

One in four women and one in seven men aged 18 and older in the U.S. have been the victim of severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime, according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline. Women ages 18 to 34 generally experience the highest rates of intimate partner violence in the U.S., according to the hotline.

In April, Smith said a shooting in which a woman and her father were killed was likely the result of domestic violence. From the scene of the shooting, she spoke of several resources in Indianapolis for the victims of domestic violence, including The Julian Center, Silent No More and Beacon of Hope Crisis Center.

The Julian Center has a 24-hour crisis line that can be reached at 317-920-9320. Silent No More can be reached by calling 317-728-6733 or texting 317-728-6733.

The Beacon of Hope Crisis Center line can be reached by calling 317-731-6140.

Contact Jake Allen at jake.allen@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jake_Allen19.