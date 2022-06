ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — A fire at an Annapolis marina Thursday night damaged at least three vessels and two piers, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department said. The fire department said the fire broke out around 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Podickory Point Yacht & Beach Club in the 2100 block of Bay Front Terrace. The fire department said the fire started in a 40-foot vessel and then spread to two others.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO