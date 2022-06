LAKE GEORGE, NY (WRGB) — According to officials with the Lake George Elementary School, counselors are available, following the tragic death of an 8-year-old boy on Sunday. Quinton Delgadillo and another man, James Persons, were killed when, according to State Police, a motorcycle driver, later identified as Anthony Futia, veered onto a bike path, colliding with 6 pedestrians. Another woman was injured in the crash. Futia was listed in critical condition.

LAKE GEORGE, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO